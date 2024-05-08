Sam Morrison's SUGAR DADDY to Play The Wallis This Fall Prior to Broadway in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sugar Daddy, a new production of comedian and actor Sam Morrison’s one-man show, will play the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA from September 20-October 13, 2024, prior to coming to Broadway in 2025. Opening night will be September 29. Produced by Edgewood Entertainment (Producers Dale A. Mott and Charles D. Urstadt), the production will be directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Stephen Brackett (Broadway: A Strange Loop).

Tickets for The Wallis engagement are now on sale at TheWallis.org.

One summer in the gay paradise of Provincetown, MA., Sam met the sexy silver zaddy of his dreams, igniting a romance for the ages. But in the midst of the pandemic, the love of his life tragically died from COVID. Devastated, Sam realized the only way to cope was through comedy. Done live on stage. In front of thousands of strangers. All around the globe. And to call the show Sugar Daddy.

Join Sam as he shares his wild ride packed with big belly laughs and small tender kisses. Where seagull attacks are more vicious than a New York mugger. Where threesomes and steamy shower sex go head-to-head with Jehovah’s Witnesses. Oh, and where there’s a surprise diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes. Along the way, Sam reminds us that the only thing sweeter than laughter is love.

Morrison is a Los Angeles-based comedian and writer. He was named a New Face at the 2023 Just for Laughs Festival, made his late-night television debut on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” has performed on “Comedy Central Featuring,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Watch What Happens Live” and “Tamron Hall,” and was a staff writer on Bravo’s “Blind Date.”

Sugar Daddy was a hit at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and later played a critically acclaimed engagement that was extended three times at Off-Broadway’s SoHo Playhouse, directed by Ryan Cunningham, where it received Outer Critics Circle and Off Broadway Alliance nominations, and was called “the best new show in New York” by Daily Beast. Ithas since played throughout the United States and in London.



Scenic design is by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting design is by Jennifer Schriever, sound design is by Sinan Zafar and video and projection design is by Alex Basco Koch. General management is by DR Theatrical Management.

Tickets for Sugar Daddy ($39-$95) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2024/2025 Season.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.