Photos: Behind the Scenes with the 2024 Tony Nominees

Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen received the most 2024 Tony nominations.
Earlier this week, the nominations were announced for the 77th Annual Tony Awards, with Hell's Kitchen and Sterephonic leading the pack with 13 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news.
The nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York on Thursday to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out behind the scenes photos of the 2024 nominees below and check out even more of the acting nominees and creative nominees.
Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will return to host The 777th Annual Tony Awards for the third time, from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 on CBS.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Gayle Rankin, Eddie Redmayne and Rachel McAdams
Liev Schreiber and Alicia Keys
Jessica Lange and Michael Stuhlbarg
Maryann Plunkett, Lindsay Mendez and Dorian Harewood
"Appropriate" Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll
"Appropriate" Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll and Lila Neugebauer
"Appropriate" Lila Neugebauer and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
"Appropriate" Lila Neugebauer, Carole Rothman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
"Merrily We Roll Along" Sonia Friedman and Maria Friedman
"An Enemy of the People" Amy Herzog and Jeremy Strong
Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Lila Neugebauer and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Jonathan Groff and Leigh Silverman
"Back To The Future: The Musical" Roger Bart
"Hell's Kitchen" Alicia Keys and Shoshana Bean
"Hell's Kitchen" Alicia Keys and Kecia Lewis
Gayle Rankin and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
"Hell's Kitchen" Kristoffer Diaz, Alicia Keys, Camille A. Brown and Michael Greif
"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" Bebe Neuwirth, Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin and Steven Skybell
"Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club" Tom Scutt, Isabella Byrd, Bebe Neuwirth, Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, Steven Skybell and Adam Speers
"Appropriate" dots Andrew Moerdyk, dots Kimmie Nishikawa, dots Santiago Orjuela-Laverde, Carole Rothman, Dede Ayite, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Lila Neugebauer, Bee Carrozzini, Kristin Caskey, Lisa Lawer Post and Will Picken
"The Outsiders" Jonathan Clay, Hank Unger, Matthew Rego, Zach Chance, Justin Levine, Hana S. Kim, Tatiana Kahvegian, Jeff Kuperman, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Adam Rapp, Danya Taymor, Brody Grant, Matt Hinkley, Rick Kuperman and Joshua Boone
"The Outsiders" Joshua Boone, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant
"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" Leslie Odom Jr and Kara Young
"Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" Hunter Arnold, Jeffrey Richards, Hasna Muhammad Davis, Kara Young, Leslie Odom Jr and Emilio Sosa
"Mothers Play" Jim Parsons, Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger
"Mothers Play" Lisa Lawer Post, Jim Parsons, Jessica Lange, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Carole Rothman
"Merrily We Roll Along" Patrick Catullo, Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff, Maria Friedman, Sonia Friedman and Kai Harada
"Merrily We Roll Along" Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Samuel Friedman Health Centre for the Performing Arts Tony Honoree Dr. Jason Kindt and Jim Parsons
"Suffs" Leigh Silverman and Nikki M. James
"Suffs" Leigh Silverman, Nikki M. James, Shaina Taub, Rachel Sussman and Jill Furman
"Suffs" Rachel Sussman and Shaina Taub
LaChanze, Jessica Lange, Michael Stuhlbarg, Camille A. Brown and Jonathan Groff
"Hell's Kitchen" Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon
"Hell's Kitchen" Peter Nigrini, Tom Kitt, Aaron Lustbader, Michael Greif, Dede Ayite, Alicia Keys, Camille A. Brown, Kristoffer Diaz, Shoshana Bean, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon
Eddie Redmayne and Rachel McAdams
Gayle Rankin and Rachel McAdams
"Illinoise" Orin Wolf and Greg Nobile
"Illinoise" Orin Wolf, Greg Nobile, Justin Peck, Timo Andres and Brandon Stirling Baker
Rachel Routh and Andrew Lippa
"Stereophonic" John Johnson, Sue Wagner, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, Juliana Canfield, Ryan Rumery, Daniel Aukin, Enver Chakartash, Will Brill, David Adjmi, Will Butler, David Zinn, Eli Gelb and Justin Craig
"The Outsiders" Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman
"The Outsiders" Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance
"The Outsiders" Christine Jones, Brett J. Banakis and Tatiana Kahvegian
"Days of Wine and Roses" Adam Guettel, Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James
"Prayer for the French Republic" Chris Jennings, Lynne Meadow, Joshua Harmon, Betsy Aidem and Amith Chandrashaker
"The Outsiders" Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Justin Levine, Danya Taymor, Adam Rapp, Jeff Kuperman, Rick Kuperman and Matt Hinkley
"The Outsiders" Hank Unger and Matthew Rego
"Jaja's African Hair Braiding" Jamie Forshaw, Chris Jennings, Lynne Meadow, Whitney White, Jocelyn Bioh, LaChanze, Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella
"Jaja's African Hair Braiding" LaChanze, Whitney White and Jocelyn Bioh
"Jaja's African Hair Braiding" Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella
"Jaja's African Hair Braiding" LaChanze and Jamie Forshaw
"Mary Jane" Chris Jennings, Lynn Meadow, Anne Kauffman, Rachel McAdams, Amy Herzog and Leah Gelpe
"Water for Elephants" Isaac Robert Hurwitz, David Israel Reynoso, Jesse Robb, Shana Carroll, Rick Elice, Jessica Stone, Jennifer Costello, Bradley King, David Bengali and Peter Schneider
"Water for Elephants" Peter Schneider and Jennifer Costello
"The Who's Tommy" Ira Pittelman and Stephen Gabriel
"The Notebook" Dorian Harewood and Bekah Brunstetter Maryann Plunkett
"Appropriate" Sarah Paulson and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
"Appropriate" Lila Neugebauer, Carole Rothman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
"Appropriate" & "An Enemy of the People" dots Andrew Moerdyk, Kimmie Nishikawa, Santiago Orjuela-Laverde
"Gutenberg! The Musical!" Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Kristin Caskey, Bee Carrozzini and Patrick Catullo
"An Enemy of the People" Patrick Catullo, dots Andrew Moerdyk, dots Santiago Orjuela-Laverde, Greg Nobile, Amy Herzog, Jeremy Strong, Isabella Byrd and dots Kimmie Nishikawa
"Here Lies Love" M. L. Dogg and Cody Spencer
