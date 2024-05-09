This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Company Management, Technical Direction and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/9/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artist

ARTISTIC ASSOCIATE Tentative Start Date: May 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL, is seeking a highly motivated and seasoned Artistic Associate with significant Directing experience. This position will direct 2-4 plays a year, be heavily involved in New Play Development, as well as lead adult classes as part of FST’s School for Adults. The right candidate will be passionate about theatre, responsible, a team player, flexible and confident. Strong wri... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Manager - Part-time

AfterWork Theater is a “theater for fun” organization and community designed for everyday people who share a love of acting, singing or dancing. We provide the opportunity to perform in musicals, plays, revues, and to take theater classes in a stress-free environment. There is no audition or experience required to participate! As long as you are ready to have fun, make friends, and get creative, we invite you to come play with us! We are seeking a part-time Program Manager to select and launc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Systems Administrator

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Tessitura Systems Administrator. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has demonstrated expertise in the use of ticketing systems, preferably Tessitura, as well having skills in database management, and the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist in dismantling structural racism in theatre. Applicants for this role should have exceptional attention t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annual Fund Manager

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Annual Fund Manager. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has the fundraising knowledge and skills to develop and manage CTC’s annual fund strategy, who is knowledgeable about communication strategies for individual donors, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and dismantle structural racism in philanthropic activities. Applicants for this r... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artists

JEM STARS Performing Arts Company seeks Performing Arts Educators and Arts Administrators who have a genuine passion for shaping the minds of the next generation, through the power of the performing arts! Specifically looking for Musical Theatre Teaching Artists, Music Directors and Dance Teaching Artists. WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR - A high energy professional with a team mentality! Committed to anti-racism, inclusion, equity, and accessibility. A strong passion for arts education and posi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager - Goodspeed Musicals

Job Title: Box Office Manager Reports to: Director of Marketing Department: Box Office FLSA Classification: Full-Time, Exempt Wage/Compensation Range: $46,000-$54,000 annually with insurance, paid time off, and paid holidays provided. Our goal is to be a diverse workforce that is representative, at all job levels, of the community we serve. Goodspeed Musicals is committed to creating an equitable, inclusive, and accessible workplace environment, and is proud to be an Equal Opportunity ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Manager - Part-time

AfterWork Theater is a “theater for fun” organization and community designed for everyday people who share a love of acting, singing or dancing. We provide the opportunity to perform in musicals, plays, revues, and to take theater classes in a stress-free environment. There is no audition or experience required to participate! As long as you are ready to have fun, make friends, and get creative, we invite you to come play with us! We are seeking a part-time Program Manager to select and launc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Technical Director Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary U.S. playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work. Position Overview: We are seeking a Technical Director who manages all aspects of the scenic design and the show’s needs, from pre-production to load out. The Technical Director also advises and supports the other technical departments as needed. This position wil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Tax Accountant (Remote)

NETworks Presentations is looking for a highly motivated, out-of-the-box thinking Senior Tax Accountant. If you enjoy a challenge and thrive in a fast-paced environment, then you may be the right fit for the role. Our team members work collaboratively and apply their specialized knowledge and experience to navigate tax and financial reporting issues. The Senior Tax Accountant is remote-based and reports to the Tax Director. This position is remote based. Please submit a cover letter, resume... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectat... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Install Technician

The Entertainment Technician (Traveling) position at Wood Valley Group works to support the technical installation of events, shows, haunted houses, and experiences. This includes, but is not limited to, carpentry, set dressing, electrical and rigging. Wood Valley Group produces & enhances location-based entertainment experiences. Minimum Qualifications: · Must have a minimum of two years of experience working in a technical theater or themed entertainment environment role, co... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Manager - Part-time

AfterWork Theater is a “theater for fun” organization and community designed for everyday people who share a love of acting, singing or dancing. We provide the opportunity to perform in musicals, plays, revues, and to take theater classes in a stress-free environment. There is no audition or experience required to participate! As long as you are ready to have fun, make friends, and get creative, we invite you to come play with us! We are seeking a part-time Program Manager to select and launc... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2024/2025 Season Production Staff Positions

The Milburn Stone Theatre is currently accepting applications for the 2024/2025 Season. We are hiring Directors, Music Directors, Choreographers, Stage Managers, Lighting Designers, Audio Engineers, Costume Designers, Properties Masters and more. Each position comes with a stipend. Open positions for the 2024/2025 season include: * Ride the Cyclone (Show dates: September 20, 21, 22) Seeking: Director, Stage Manager, Costume Designer, Properties Masters, Audio Engineer, Set Designer ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Temporary Company Manager

Olney Theatre Center is seeking a temporary Company Manager to join the Administration team from June to August 2024. Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performances for the diverse audiences in our community and educates, learns from, supports, and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers. Olney Theatre Center produces nine shows as part of their Main Stage season and additional Curated Events. The Company Manager will report directly to the G... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Co-Technical Director

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CO-TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a second Technical Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, profession... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: 2024-2025 Season Touring Company Managers

NETworks Presentations LLC is seeking experienced Union and Non-Union Company Managers for upcoming productions. The Company Manager serves as the Producer’s representative while on tour and reports directly to the Executive Producer and General Manager. Theatrical touring experience is required. Salary starting at $1,400 per week. For job requirements, and to apply, visit www.networkstours.com/jobs.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Broadway Media Customer Experience Representative

At Broadway Media, we pride ourselves on being helpful resources/thought partners for productions of all kinds. The Customer Experience Representative is responsible for upholding this image and fostering relationships with our customers through thoughtful correspondence and meaningful suggestions. They will be a problem solver with a passion for customer service. With limited supervision, they will be expected to accomplish multiple tasks simultaneousl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: PRODUCTION COORDINATOR/TOUR MANAGER

Steve Hackman Productions is seeking a highly organized, focused and efficient Production Coordinator/Tour Manager. This individual will be the go-to information hub for everything related to Steve Hackman’s productions, liaising with presenters and advancing all technical and personnel aspects of the production, communicating all performance information to the talent, booking travel and making itineraries for talent, and liaising directly with Steve Hackman and managemen... (more)