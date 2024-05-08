Jose Llana Replaces Conrad Ricamora in TITANIC at Encores!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Jose Llana will now be playing the role of Thomas Andrews in Encores! Titanic, replacing his Here Lies Love costar Conrad Ricamora. Ricamora will reprise his role in the Broadway transfer of Oh, Mary!, which is set to begin performances on June 26 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone. Titanic is based on the true story of the RMS Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship that tragically sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The show follows the passengers and crew aboard the ship. The production originally opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997 and ran for 804 performances. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The cast will also include Shereen Ahmed (Kate Murphey), Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Jo Lampert (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus), join previously announced Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), and Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan).