Video: Elizabeth Stanley Sings 'Back To Before' from RAGTIME at 54 Below

In celebration of Women’s History Month, acclaimed women musical theatre writers who are Council members of the Dramatists Guild of America gathered at 54 Below to share stories and introduce some of the songs they’ve written from Broadway and beyond.

In this clip, Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On The Town, The Bridges Of Madison County) sings "Back to Before" from Ragtime.

The Dramatists Guild has been advocating for the rights of theater writers for over 100 years and its elected leadership includes award-winning and legendary songwriting women such as Lynn Ahrens, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Kirsten Childs, Gretchen Cryer, Amanda Green, Christine Toy Johnson, Julia Jordan, Lisa Kron, Marsha Norman, Helen Park, Rona Siddiqui, Georgia Stitt, and Shaina Taub who have brought us such musicals such as Ragtime, Once on This Island, Disney’s Frozen, Fun Home, Murder Ballad, Hands On A Hardbody, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, Broken Ground, I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking it on the Road, Suffs, KPOP, and more!

Most recently seen on Broadway originating the role of Mary Jane Healy in Jagged Little Pill, Elizabeth Stanley also starred in the world premiere at A.R.T. She previously appeared on Broadway in the revival of On the Town (Drama Desk Nomination), Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and the Tony Award-Winning revival of Company as well as the First National Tours of The Bridges of Madison County and Xanadu. On television, Elizabeth can be seen in “NOS4A2” (upcoming), “FBI,” “The Get Down”, “The Affair,” “Black Box,” “Made in Jersey,” “Fringe,” “The Chappelle Show,” and “PBS Great Performances – Company.”