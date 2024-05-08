DROP DEAD GORGEOUS Musical Presentation And More Announced At Edinburgh Fringe

The 2024 festival recently revealed that it has added 1,590 shows to its lineup, including a number of new musicals.
A presentation of the new musical adaptation of the cult hit comedy, Drop Dead Gorgeous, is among the newest offerings at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Audiences will get a peek at in-development material as part of the presentation, presented at Pleasance.
The 2024 festival recently revealed that it has added 1,590 shows to its lineup, including a number of new musicals.
New musicals added to the lineup for this season include a remagining of Sleeping Beauty titled In The Sleeping Beau at Central Hall, a musicalized take on the tale of Mary Whitehouse, Mary Mary Quite Contrary at theSpaceUK, and Pop Off, Michelangelo! which explores the friendship between Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci.
At ZOO A new show combining immersive theatre, escape rooms, and improv, Non-Player Character: Live Virtual Reality Musical, at ZOO.
New additions also include Tones: A Hip-Hop Opera at Summerhall and Happy Medium.
Videos