Bid on the Chance to Meet Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe

Charitybuzz has launched an auction to meet the stars of Merrily We Roll Along, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, with two VIP Tickets to 90th Annual Drama League Awards on May 17 in NYC.

While at the VIP reception, you and your guest will be invited up to the Red Carpet press line for a photo op with Drama League Awards nominees, and cast of Merrily We Roll Along, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, and Daniel Radcliffe.

Two-time Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Groff will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award at the Drama League Awards. Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe have each been nominated for Distinguished Performance.

For more information, visit: https://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/auction-meet-jonathan-groff-lindsay-mendez-daniel-2939702