Photos: MOTHER PLAY Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Mother Play officially opened on Broadway on April 25 at the Hayes Theater.

By: Apr. 29, 2024
Mother Play officially opened on Broadway on April 25 at the Hayes Theater. Check out photos of the cast and VIPs at the after party below!

Read the reviews for Mother Play here!

 Mother Play is directed by Tina Landau and stars Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award winner Jessica Lange, and Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Jim Parsons.

Mother Play is a bitingly funny and unflinchingly honest new play about the hold our family has over us and the surprises we find when we unpack the past. 

It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis (Jessica Lange) is supervising her teenage children, Carl (Jim Parsons) and Martha (Celia Keenan-Bolger), as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce, and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee

Phillipa Soo and Sara Bareilles

Patricia Arquette and Jessica Lange

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons

Hannah Jane Shepard, Jessica Lange and Shura Baryshnikov

Brandon Uranowitz and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Kara Young and Jim Parsons

Sarah Saltzberg and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Samantha Mathis, Jessica Lange and Carla Gugino

Joe Machota, Jessica Lange and Kevin Huvane

Michael Russell and Joe Machota

Molly Forster, Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman and Jessica Lange

Alison Wright and Jessica Lange

Kathy Najimy

Richard Topol and Jim Parsons

Tavi Gevinson, Patricia Arquette and Guest

Andrew O'Shanick and Kali Taylor

David Elsendoorn, Brad Heberlee and Maulik Pancholy

Priscilla Lopez

Mary-Louise Parker

Patricia Arquette

S. Epatha Merkerson

Jessica Hecht

Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles

Brian d'Arcy James

Kelli O'Hara

Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel, Phillipa Soo and Taylor Trensch

Tavi Gevinson

Ben McKenzie

Ward Horton

Alexa Horton and Ward Horton

Tina Landau

Joan Allen

Marin Ireland

Zachary Prince and Brandon Uranowitz

Jillian Geurts

Tasha Lawrence

Lynn Goldsmith and Patricia Arquette

John Ellison Conlee

Carla Gugino and Samantha Mathis

Samantha Mathis

Carla Gugino

Kenny Leon

Maulik Pancholy

Kate Whoriskey

Michael Oberholtzer

Adam Kantor

Manu Narayan

Laura Kai Chen and Manu Narayan

David Morse

Susan Wheeler Duff and David Morse

Brandon Uranowitz

Steven Levinson

Phillipa Soo and Taylor Trensch

Lynn Nottage

Alison Wright

Kathryn Erbe

Debra Martin Chase and Tory Kittles

Gina Gionfriddo and Peter DuBois

Miriam Silverman

Robin de Jesus

Kara Young

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston and Emily Bergl

Emily Bergl

Gina Gershon

Mary-Louise Parker and Jeff Mahshie

Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker

Kate Douglas

Kayli Carter

Ashlie Atkinson

Tina Landau and Joan Allen

Merritt Johnson and Jason Weinberg

Lynn Goldsmith

Maddie Corman

Allison Smith and Maddie Corman

Zachary Prince and Alysha Umphress

Alysha Umphress

Alexis Scheer

Dan Ryan and Alexis Scheer

Brad Heberlee and David Elsendoorn

David Henry Hwang

Signage at "Mothers Play" at The Hayes Theatre



