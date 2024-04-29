Photos: MOTHER PLAY Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Mother Play officially opened on Broadway on April 25 at the Hayes Theater.
Mother Play officially opened on Broadway on April 25 at the Hayes Theater. Check out photos of the cast and VIPs at the after party below!
Read the reviews for Mother Play here!
Mother Play is directed by Tina Landau and stars Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award winner Jessica Lange, and Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Jim Parsons.
Mother Play is a bitingly funny and unflinchingly honest new play about the hold our family has over us and the surprises we find when we unpack the past.
It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis (Jessica Lange) is supervising her teenage children, Carl (Jim Parsons) and Martha (Celia Keenan-Bolger), as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce, and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee
Phillipa Soo and Sara Bareilles
Patricia Arquette and Jessica Lange
Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons
Hannah Jane Shepard, Jessica Lange and Shura Baryshnikov
Brandon Uranowitz and Celia Keenan-Bolger
Sarah Saltzberg and Celia Keenan-Bolger
Samantha Mathis, Jessica Lange and Carla Gugino
Joe Machota, Jessica Lange and Kevin Huvane
Michael Russell and Joe Machota
Molly Forster, Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman and Jessica Lange
Alison Wright and Jessica Lange
Tavi Gevinson, Patricia Arquette and Guest
Andrew O'Shanick and Kali Taylor
David Elsendoorn, Brad Heberlee and Maulik Pancholy
Gavin Creel, Phillipa Soo and Taylor Trensch
Alexa Horton and Ward Horton
Zachary Prince and Brandon Uranowitz
Jillian Geurts
Lynn Goldsmith and Patricia Arquette
Carla Gugino and Samantha Mathis
Laura Kai Chen and Manu Narayan
Susan Wheeler Duff and David Morse
Phillipa Soo and Taylor Trensch
Debra Martin Chase and Tory Kittles
Gina Gionfriddo and Peter DuBois
Carrie Preston and Emily Bergl
Mary-Louise Parker and Jeff Mahshie
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker
Merritt Johnson and Jason Weinberg
Lynn Goldsmith
Allison Smith and Maddie Corman
Zachary Prince and Alysha Umphress
Dan Ryan and Alexis Scheer
Brad Heberlee and David Elsendoorn
Signage at "Mothers Play" at The Hayes Theatre
