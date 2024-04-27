Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE's Roger Bart Has Sardi's Caricature Unveiled

Bart is currently starring as Doc Brown in Broadway's Back to the Future at the Winter Garden Theatre.
|
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical’s Tony-winning star Roger Bart was honored on Thursday with a portrait at famed theatrical dining institution Sardi’s.
Check out photos from the event below!
The event featured a heartfelt and hilarious introduction by BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Tony-winning director John Rando in Roger’s honor and guests included the cast of the current Broadway blockbuster along with many of Roger’s Broadway friends including alumni from THE PRODUCERS Tony nominee Brad Oscar and Angie Schworer, who starred alongside Roger in the Susan Stroman-helmed Mel Books musical.
Roger Bart's most notable TV and film credits including The Stepford Wives, The Producers, the recurring role of George Williams in Desperate Housewives (ABC), for which the cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, the recurring role of Roger Riskin in Episodes (BBC 2), Vice Principal Nero in A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix) and currently Judge Curtis Wilson in Good Trouble (Freeform). Roger's previous Broadway credits include Carmen Ghia (Tony nomination) and then Leo Bloom in The Producers, Xanthias in The Frogs, Dr Frederick Frankenstein in Young Frankenstein, Tony Delvecchio in Disaster The Musical (all original Broadway productions). Bart was the original singing voice of Hercules in the animated classic film of the same name and this summer took on the nemesis role of Hades in the stage premier of Hercules at the Delacorte Theater in New York's Central Park. Go the Distance, the hit song from the feature film, was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Song. In 1999, Roger won the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Snoopy in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown on Broadway. He originated the role of Doc Brown in the West End.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Glen Ballard, Casey Likes and Colin Ingram
John Rando, Amber Davies and Ben Joyce
Roger Bart and Brad Oscar
Kevin Ligon, Roger Bart, Brad Oscar and Jim Borstelmann
John Rando and Max Klimavicius
John Rando and Max Klimavicius
Roger Bart and Max Klimavicius
Roger Bart and Max Klimavicius
The Cast and Creative Team of "Back to the Future"
Roger Bart and Max Klimavicius
Roger Bart and Max Klimavicius
John Rando, Richard Frankel, Colin Ingram, Bob Gale, Roger Bart, Glen Ballard, Tom Viertel and Donovan Mannato
Casey Likes and Ben Joyce
Roger Bart & The Cast and Creative Team of "Back to the Future"
Bob Gale, Roger Bart and Glen Ballard
John Rando and Roger Bart
Roger Bart & The Cast of "Back to the Future"
Mayo Roe and Roger Bart
Amber Davies, Roger Bart, Casey Likes and Ben Joyce
Roger Bart, Casey Likes and Billy Hipkins
Amber Davies, Ben Joyce and Roger Bart
Brad Oscar, Kevin Ligon, Roger Bart, Angie Schworer and Jim Borstelmann
Brad Oscar, Kevin Ligon, Roger Bart, Angie Schworer, Jim Borstelmann, Richard Frankel and Tom Viertel
Ben Joyce, Roger Bart and Amber Davies
Amber Davies, Ben Joyce and Roger Bart
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos