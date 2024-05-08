THE MUSIC MAN National Tour Will Launch January 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has learned that a production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man will tour across the United States beginning January 2026. The new production will be produced by Big League Productions.

Big League Productions is currently touring The Cher Show, and will also tour The Addams Family in 2025. Other recent national tours include Little Women and A Christmas Story: The Musical.

In a statement exclusively to BroadwayWorld, Executive Producer Daniel Sher said "2026 marks the 250th birthday of the USA and we are thrilled to bring this slice of classic Americana coast to coast starting in January of 2026. Boasting a traditional theatrically robust production, the show’s creative team will revisit the material with modern eyes in realizing a lush Mid-West landscape fully in bloom."

Booking is by Tracey McFarland at Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (BBT).

The Music Man was most recently revived on Broadway for the 2021/2022 season starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production played 358 regular and 46 preview performances

Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957. The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.