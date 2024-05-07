Photos: See Tony Shalhoub & More in Rehearsals for WHAT BECAME OF US

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals have begun for the world premiere of What Became of Us, written by Shayan Lotfi (Off-Broadway debut) and directed by Jennifer Chang (The Far Country at Berkeley Rep) at Atlantic Theater Company.

See reeharsal photos below!

In alignment with the playwright’s vision, this unique production will have two separate casts: one featuring Rosalind Chao and BD Wong, and another featuring Shohreh Aghdashloo and Tony Shalhoub. Photos from the first rehearsals for both casts can be found here.



Two siblings.

One born there. One born here.

How do they maintain their connections to The Old Country, and to This Country, and to each other?

What Became of Us begins performances on Friday, May 17th, and will open Tuesday, June 4th, for a limited engagement through Saturday, June 29th.



Rosalind Chao & BD Wong perform May 17 – June 15, 2024.

Shohreh Aghdashloo & Tony Shalhoub perform June 10 – June 29, 2024.

Both casts perform in succession June 11–13, 2024: For four performances only, both casts will perform back-to-back as an exclusive double-feature event!

What Became of Us will feature sets by Tanya Orellana, costumes by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting by Reza Behjat, sound & compositions by Fan Zhang, casting by Caparelliotis Casting: David Caparelliotis, CSA; Joe Geary, CSA. Alyssa K. Howard will serve as the Production Stage Manager.



Ahron R. Foster