Video: Whoopi Goldberg Recalls Offering Pope Francis an Appearance in SISTER ACT 3

On Wednesday, EGOT winner and host of The View Whoopi Goldberg stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss her new memoir, Bits and Piece: My Mother, My Brother, and Me.

During the interview, she highlighted her affinity for the current head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and recalled her interaction with him.

"I went to see him, and he actually seems to be a bit of a fan," Goldberg said, citing the Sister Act franchise where she plays a lounge singer-turned-nun.

Fallon asked if he requested a cameo in the forthcoming Sister Act 3.

Goldberg's reply? "No, but I offered one. He said he'd see what his time was like."

Goldberg previously teased her meeting with the Pope in an Instagram post last year, saying in the video: "Picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the Pope to come out," Goldbger said pointing at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. "Maybe that’s going to happen in the new movie. You don’t know. You never know, but we are in Rome, and I am in Vatican City. What could I be doing? Why could I be here? We’ll find out.”

Earlier this year, Goldberg asked Sheryl Lee Ralph if she would be willing to come back for the third installment, after appearing in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

"We're in the process of putting together 3. Would you come be a part of it? Whatever it is," the EGOT winner asked an emotional Ralph on The View.

Sister Act 2 is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To celebrate the milestone, Ralph was also invited back to The View for a Sister Act 2 reunion episode.

"The producers here at The View are working on putting together a reunion and we're gonna try to get as many cast members on to share many memories from the movie."

In 2022, Goldberg told her Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy that the movie "is happening" and that she would be receiving a script later that year, citing the major success of Hocus Pocus 2 leading to further interest in another Sister Act film.

The Sister Act 3 script is written by Tyler Perry, who has said "the Hollywood system moves a little slower" than he would like but they are "off to a great start" and "just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction."