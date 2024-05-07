Photos: Nathan Lane Receives the Stephen Sondheim Award from Signature Theatre

The event included co-stars Faith Prince and Krysta Rodriguez, along with Tony-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman and more!
On April 29, 2024, Virginia’s Signature Theatre honored star of stage and screen Nathan Lane with the company’s thirteenth Stephen Sondheim Award.
Some of Nathan's fondest friends and colleagues turned out for the event, including former co-stars Faith Prince and Krysta Rodriguez, along with Tony-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman and more!
See photos from inside the event here!
A frequent collaborator with Stephen Sondheim, Lane won his first Tony Award for his performance in the 1996 revival of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. After winning a second Tony Award in 2001 for The Producers, Lane revised the book and starred in the 2004 Broadway debut of Sondheim’s The Frogs. In addition to his award-winning performances onstage, Nathan Lane is best known for his onscreen work in The Birdcage, his Emmy Award-winning performance in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and his voice work as Timon in Disney’s beloved film The Lion King.
Nathan Lane, Maggie Boland, Susan Stroman, and Matthew Gardiner
Maggie Boland, Nathan Lane, Susan Stroman and Matthew Gardiner
Faith Prince, Simon Halls, Nathan Lane
Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Turby, Claire Leyden
Tracy Lynn Oliver
James Caverly, Adelina Mitchell
Matthew Gardiner, Maggie Boland, Michele-Anne Riley, H. Mac Riley
Richard Morton, Dottie Bennett, and Nathan Lane
Christine Stanley, Jane Lipton Cafritz and Bradley S. Frey
Simon Hall, Nathan Lane
