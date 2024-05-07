Photos: Nathan Lane Receives the Stephen Sondheim Award from Signature Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On April 29, 2024, Virginia’s Signature Theatre honored star of stage and screen Nathan Lane with the company’s thirteenth Stephen Sondheim Award.

Some of Nathan's fondest friends and colleagues turned out for the event, including former co-stars Faith Prince and Krysta Rodriguez, along with Tony-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman and more!

See photos from inside the event here!

About Nathan Lane

A frequent collaborator with Stephen Sondheim, Lane won his first Tony Award for his performance in the 1996 revival of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. After winning a second Tony Award in 2001 for The Producers, Lane revised the book and starred in the 2004 Broadway debut of Sondheim’s The Frogs. In addition to his award-winning performances onstage, Nathan Lane is best known for his onscreen work in The Birdcage, his Emmy Award-winning performance in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and his voice work as Timon in Disney’s beloved film The Lion King.