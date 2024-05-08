ILLINOISE on Broadway Cancels Tonight's Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Illinoise on Broadway has cancelled tonight's performance due to what the production's official Instagram described as 'a tragedy within the Illinoise community'.

They stated, "Due to a tragedy within the Illinoise community, tonight's performance will be cancelled and performances will resume tomorrow.

We apologize for the inconvenience. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase."

See the post below.

Illinoise has been nominated for 4 Tony Awards.

Based on the landmark Sufjan Stevens album, Illinoise is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck with a book by Justin Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.