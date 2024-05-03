This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Company Management, Customer Service, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/3/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2024/2025 Season Production Staff Positions

The Milburn Stone Theatre is currently accepting applications for the 2024/2025 Season. We are hiring Directors, Music Directors, Choreographers, Stage Managers, Lighting Designers, Audio Engineers, Costume Designers, Properties Masters and more. Each position comes with a stipend. Open positions for the 2024/2025 season include: * Ride the Cyclone (Show dates: September 20, 21, 22) Seeking: Director, Stage Manager, Costume Designer, Properties Masters, Audio Engineer, Set Designer ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Temporary Company Manager

Olney Theatre Center is seeking a temporary Company Manager to join the Administration team from June to August 2024. Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performances for the diverse audiences in our community and educates, learns from, supports, and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers. Olney Theatre Center produces nine shows as part of their Main Stage season and additional Curated Events. The Company Manager will report directly to the G... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Co-Technical Director

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CO-TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a second Technical Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, profession... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: 2024-2025 Season Touring Company Managers

NETworks Presentations LLC is seeking experienced Union and Non-Union Company Managers for upcoming productions. The Company Manager serves as the Producer’s representative while on tour and reports directly to the Executive Producer and General Manager. Theatrical touring experience is required. Salary starting at $1,400 per week. For job requirements, and to apply, visit www.networkstours.com/jobs.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Broadway Media Customer Experience Representative

At Broadway Media, we pride ourselves on being helpful resources/thought partners for productions of all kinds. The Customer Experience Representative is responsible for upholding this image and fostering relationships with our customers through thoughtful correspondence and meaningful suggestions. They will be a problem solver with a passion for customer service. With limited supervision, they will be expected to accomplish multiple tasks simultaneousl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: PRODUCTION COORDINATOR/TOUR MANAGER

Steve Hackman Productions is seeking a highly organized, focused and efficient Production Coordinator/Tour Manager. This individual will be the go-to information hub for everything related to Steve Hackman’s productions, liaising with presenters and advancing all technical and personnel aspects of the production, communicating all performance information to the talent, booking travel and making itineraries for talent, and liaising directly with Steve Hackman and managemen... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Manager - Part-time

AfterWork Theater is a “theater for fun” organization and community designed for everyday people who share a love of acting, singing or dancing. We provide the opportunity to perform in musicals, plays, revues, and to take theater classes in a stress-free environment. There is no audition or experience required to participate! As long as you are ready to have fun, make friends, and get creative, we invite you to come play with us! We are seeking a part-time Program Manager to select and launc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Office Manager

Tinc Productions seeks a candidate to fill the Office Manager position overseeing and managing the company’s day to day operations within the office. The right candidate will have a strong background in office management, as well as exceptional written and verbal communication skills. The right candidate will have self-motivation to work independently and an ability to work with the senior management team of the company. The position is key to the success of the company to ensure that the sup... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager 2

Company Manager 2 REPORTS TO: General Manager STATUS: Full Time JOB LOCATION: Please note, this role is expected to report onsite for in-person work. ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.’s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area, activate stories... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Music Director - "Moana Jr."

Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Music Director Hours: Will be coordinated with the Director and Choreographer Stipend: $800 Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is excited to begin its summer education camp program and is searching for a highly-organized, dynamic, imaginative, and reliable Music Director for the RCSA production of Moana Jr. An ideal candidate should possess outstanding interpersonal abilities, collaborate effectively with young artis... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager/Production Designer

Amity, a new musical premiering at the New York Theater Festival seeks a Stage Manager and Production Designer. Ideally, one candidate can fill both roles. The production goes into rehearsal May 15th, and runs June 10, 15, and 16 in Manhattan. Production Designers should have experience designing light cues on a non-programmable board. Please send resumes to as.freeman.director@gmail.com with the subject line - BWW - AMITY... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Production Assistant Position at Bryant Park

Title: Production Assistant Location: New York City Starting Rate: $16/hour Bryant Park is one of the busiest public spaces in the world and is host to free summer programming featuring extraordinary arts and culture performances. The Bryant Park Corporation is hiring Production Assistants to facilitate this summer’s programming, which includes the famous Movie Nights and Picnic Performance series in collaboration with partners such as Carnegie Hall, Alvin Ailey, and New York City Opera. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing and Sales Manager, ARTECHOUSE

ARTECHOUSE is an innovative art space dedicated to showcasing experiential and technology-driven exhibitions and cinematic experiences. With locations in major cities around the world, ARTECHOUSE offers visitors one-of-a-kind immersive experiences that push the boundaries of art, science and technology. We’re seeking to hire a dynamic Marketing & Sales Manager to join our NYC location team. In this role you will be responsible for driving revenue growth through strategic marketing and sales i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing and Sales Manager

ARTECHOUSE is an innovative art space dedicated to showcasing experiential and technology-driven exhibitions and cinematic experiences. With locations in major cities around the world, ARTECHOUSE offers visitors one-of-a-kind immersive experiences that push the boundaries of art, science and technology. We’re seeking to hire a dynamic Marketing & Sales Manager to join our NYC location team. In this role you will be responsible for driving revenue growth through strategic marketing and sales i... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Audio Technician – Albany, NY

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking AUDIO TECHNICIANS to be added to our work roster in Albany, New York. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 -Applications will still be received on a rolling-basis after May 10th Below you will find a description of the Scope of Work for Audio Technician. The goal is to set up some basic understanding about your work with Tinc as well as your duties in... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Video Techinicians – Albany, NY

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking VIDEO TECHNICIANS to be added to our work roster in Albany, NY. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 -Applications will still be received on a rolling-basis after May 10th Position Summary: Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following: • Support the installation and maintenance of all audio video components on Tinc jobsites. Responsi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting Technicians – Albany, NY

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking LIGHTING TECHNICIANS to be added to our work roster in Albany, NY. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 -Applications will still be received on a rolling-basis after May 10th General Duties: • Ensure that safety procedures are being upheld across all departments and that our employees and non-employee staff maintain a positive and healthy working env... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Rigger – Albany, NY

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking STAGE RIGGERS to be added to our work roster in Albany, NY. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 -Applications will still be received on a rolling-basis after May 10th Job Requirements: - Experience with rigging practices and terminology - 3+ years of experience in the event industry - Ability to lift/push 65 pounds - Comfort working at heights an... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stagehands – Albany

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking THEATRICAL STAGEHANDS to be added to our work roster in Albany, New York. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 -Applications will still be received on a rolling-basis after May 10th Job Requirements - All candidates should possess stagehand skills and experience working as a stagehand - Move, set up, and test various elements and equipment according ... (more)

