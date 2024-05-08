Jason Danieley Ties the Knot with Andrea Nunes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway veteran Jason Danieley has just announced his marriage to longtime partner Andrea Nunes.

"Life is full of surprises! Andrea and I tied the knot on her birthday! Simple civil ceremony at city hall in NYC, followed by small gathering of friends and a few family members," he writes. "We have a busy summer ahead then heading to London where we’ll be living for the next 18 months, or so. Looking forward to life’s new big adventure, hand in hand, with this incredible woman!"

BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple!

Jason Danieley has starred on Broadway in Chicago, The Visit, Next to Normal, Curtains (for which he received an Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Full Monty (also on London's West End) and Candide (Theatre World Award and a Drama Desk nomination). Mr. Danieley's Off-Broadway credits include Floyd Collins, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Dream True, Strike Up the Band and Trojan Women. Regional credits include Can-Can(Papermill), Secondhand Lions (5th Avenue), Sunday in the Park With George (Chicago Shakespeare, for which he received a Jefferson nomination) and The Highest Yellow, for which he won the Helen Hayes Award. Jason has appeared on PBS Concerts including "South Pacific" (Carnegie Hall), "Carousel" (New York Philharmonic), "Ring Them Bells: The Music of Kander & Ebb," "Sondheim! The Birthday Concert" (New York Philharmonic).

He was previously married to beloved Broadway star Marin Mazzie, who sadly passed away from ovarian cancer in 2018.