Video: Do You Know the Answer to Last Night's Theater-themed Final Jeopardy?

Last night's final Jeopardy! was "The Theater."

The clue given to the contestants was: "This show debuted December 30, 1879 in a theater on the Devon coast with the cast in costumes from a related show."

Watch the clip below to see if you answer each clue correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured a "World Theatre" category, a "Songs In Musicals" category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.