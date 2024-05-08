Video: Inside the ILLINOISE Opening Gala Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Illinoise is now a four-time Tony nominated musical, and while it officially opened last month, the production waited until last night to celebrate at the St. James Theatre.

Based on the landmark Sufjan Stevens album, Illinoise is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck with a book by Justin Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.

"I think of the show as a silent film that's being underscored by this music and lyrics," explained creator and Tony nominee Justin Peck. "It has this impressionistic quality to it, where the audience when they are watching... it's not all delivered from the stage. The elements are floated into the air and the viewer takes it into their brain and heart and puts the pieces together. Then it forms into their own experience."

In this video, watch as Peck is joined by cast members Ben Cook, Gaby Diaz, Ricky Ubeda and more to celebrate the special day.