Video: Daniel Radcliffe Explains How Time Has Enriched His MERRILY Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fifth time's a charm for Daniel Radcliffe! With his latest appearance on Broadway (previous: Equus, How to Succeed..., The Cripple of Inishmann, The Lifespan of a Fact), he his finally a Tony nominee for his incredible performance as Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along.

"Being able to do Sondheim is a gift as an actor. There is so much to mine constantly- in the songs, in the book, in everything," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "There is something about the emotional connection in combination with the material itself and with Jonathan [Groff] and Lindsay [Mendez] and how much I love them... It means that I don't have to work to feel any of the things that my character should be feeling."

Watch as Daniel chats more about his co-stars, why this show means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.