Photos: First Look At Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER in Chicago

Get a first look at the World Premiere of DEATH BECOMES HER at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, now on stage for a limited five-week engagement.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Starring Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Chicago), DEATH BECOMES HER, based on the classic 1992 film, is a drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy about friendship, love, and burying the hatchet…again, and again, and again.

The ensemble includes Marija Abney, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Gabriella Enriquez, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Diana Vaden, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, and Warren Yang. Beau Harmon, Johanna Moise, Amy Quanbeck, & Zach Williams join as swings.

DEATH BECOMES HER features a book by Marco Pennette, an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, dance & incidental music arrangements by Sam Davis, and music direction by Ben Cohn. DEATH BECOMES HERis directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, with associate director Bethany Pettigrew, staging supervisor Mark Myars, and associate choreographer .

The creative team for DEATH BECOMES HER includes Derek McLane (Sets), Paul Tazewell (Costumes), Justin Townsend (Lights), Peter Hylenski (Sound), Rob Lake (Illusions), Charles LaPointe (Hair & Wigs), Joe Dulude II (Make-up), Thomas Schall (Fights), Tara Rubin Casting (Casting), 321 Theatrical Management (General Management), and Rachel Sterner (Production Stage Management)

DEATH BECOMES HER is produced by Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), overseen by Jimmy Horowitz(Chairman of Business Affairs and Operations, NBCUniversal), and led by Chris Herzberger (Senior Vice President, Universal Theatrical Group). UTG’s Vice President of Creative Development and Production, Lowe Cunningham, oversees on behalf of UTG.

DEATH BECOMES HER is based on the Universal Pictures film, written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan, directed by Robert Zemeckis. For more information visit: DeathBecomesHer.com.

Ticket Information

Individual tickets for DEATH BECOMES HER range in price from $30.00 to $122.00 with a select number of premium seats available. Individual tickets are available by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com or going to any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Tickets are also available for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.