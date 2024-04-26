Photos: The Cast of THE GREAT GATSBY Takes Opening Night Bows

Get Tickets from $52

The Great Gatsby has officially opened on Broadway! The show held its opening night last night, April 25 at the Broadway Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Read the reviews for The Great Gatsby here!

Direct from a sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall, The Great Gatsby features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan LarsonGrant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

The Great Gatsby stars Tony Award-nominated Broadway sensations Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada. Joining Jordan and Noblezada in the principal cast are Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Resheg Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.



This acclaimed new musical adaptation brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski