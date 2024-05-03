Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting

Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen received the most 2024 Tony nominations.

By: May. 03, 2024
Earlier this week, the nominations were announced for the 77th Annual Tony Awards, with Hell's Kitchen and Sterephonic leading the pack with 13 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news

The nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York yesterday to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2024 acting nominees below and check back later for more from inside the event.

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will return to host The 777th Annual Tony Awards for the third time, from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 on CBS.

See the full list of nominees here!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Leslie Odom Jr.

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Kara Young

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Kara Young

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Brody Grant

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Brody Grant

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Joshua Boone

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Joshua Boone

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Sky Lakota-Lynch

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Sky Lakota-Lynch

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Joshua Boone, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Joshua Boone, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Brian d'Arcy James

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Brian d'Arcy James

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Betsy Aidem

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Betsy Aidem

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Tom Pecinka

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Tom Pecinka

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Sarah Pidgeon

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Sarah Pidgeon

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Eli Gelb

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Eli Gelb

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Juliana Canfield

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Juliana Canfield

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Will Brill

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Will Brill

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Gayle Rankin

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Gayle Rankin

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Eddie Redmayne

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Eddie Redmayne

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Gayle Rankin and Eddie Redmayne

 Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Rachel McAdams

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Rachel McAdams

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Bebe Neuwirth

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Bebe Neuwirth

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Steven Skybell

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Steven Skybell

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Dorian Harewood

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Dorian Harewood

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Maryann Plunkett

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Maryann Plunkett

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Eden Espinosa

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Eden Espinosa

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Amber Iman

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Amber Iman

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Roger Bart

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Roger Bart

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Corey Stoll

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Corey Stoll

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Sarah Paulson

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Sarah Paulson

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Amy Ryan

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Amy Ryan

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Liev Schreiber

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Liev Schreiber

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Lindsay Mendez

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Jonathan Groff

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Jonathan Groff

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Daniel Radcliffe

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Michael Stuhlbarg

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Michael Stuhlbarg

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Jeremy Strong

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Jeremy Strong

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
William Jackson Harper

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
William Jackson Harper

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Jessica Lange

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Jessica Lange

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Jim Parsons

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Jim Parsons

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Nikki M. James

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Nikki M. James

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Kecia Lewis

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Kecia Lewis

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Alicia Keys

Photos: Meet the 2024 Tony Nominees for Acting
Alicia Keys


Videos