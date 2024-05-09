Photos: Inside the Public Theater Gala Honoring the Creatives of HELL'S KITCHEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last night, the Public Theater held its Annual Gala, honoring the creative team of HELL’S KITCHEN: Camille A. Brown (Choreography), Kristoffer Diaz (Book), Michael Greif (Director), and Alicia Keys (Music & Lyrics).

All native New Yorkers themselves, the HELL’S KITCHEN creative team created an exhilarating, joyful new musical about the greatest city in the world. The musical, which was developed and had its world premiere at The Public last year, tells a coming-of-age story in the heart of New York City, inspired by Keys’ own experiences growing up in 90s Hell’s Kitchen. This Gala Performance celebrated the city and the remarkable artists who worked on HELL’S KITCHEN, the latest in a long legacy of new musicals from The Public Theater.

Just last week, Hell's Kitchen earned 13 Tony nominations, including: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Maleah Joi Moon), Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Brandon Victor Dixon), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Shoshana Bean), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Kecia Lewis), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini), Best Costume Design of a Musical (Dede Ayite), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Natasha Katz), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Gareth Owen), Best Direction of a Musical (Michael Greif), Best Choreography (Camille A. Brown), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone).

This year’s annual event was hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Yrthya Dinzey-Flores and Mychal Harrison. The Gala Benefit Committee, an illustrious group of Public Theater alumni and supporters, includes Jonathan D. Cohen, Ariana DeBose, Colman Domingo, Peter Fine, Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Gore, Ethan Hawke, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, John Leguizamo, Judith Light & Robert Desiderio, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Erica Schmidt & Peter Dinklage, Liev Schreiber, Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale, Corey Stoll, Marisa Tomei, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski