Photos: Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada & the Company of THE GREAT GATSBY Celebrate Opening Night

The Great Gatsby is now running on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Apr. 26, 2024
Welcome to Broadway, old sport! The Great Gatsby held its opening night last night, April 25 at the Broadway Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the special night and you can check out photos from the snazzy cast and creative team arrivals below.

Direct from a sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall, The Great Gatsby features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan LarsonGrant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

The Great Gatsby stars Tony Award-nominated Broadway sensations Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada. Joining Jordan and Noblezada in the principal cast are Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan BakerSara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.  Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward BaynardAustin ColbyCurtis HollandTraci Elaine LeeDariana MullenRyah NixonPascal PastranaKayla Pecchioni, Mariah Resheg Reives, Dan RosalesDave SchoonoverDerek Jordan TaylorTanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber.  Kurt CsolakCarissa GaughranSamantha PollinoAlex PrakkenJake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.
 
This acclaimed new musical adaptation brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

