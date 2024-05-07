SCHMIGADOON! World Premiere, LEGALLY BLONDE & More Set For Kennedy Center 2024/2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2024–2025 theater season featuring a world premiere, exclusive engagements, and the latest Broadway hits.

Next season, Broadway Center Stage will produce the world premiere production of Schmigadoon! (January 31–February 9, 2025), based on the Emmy Award–winning Apple Original series on AppleTV which was cancelled after two seasons. Executive Produced by Saturday Night Live creator, executive producer, and 2021 Kennedy Center Honoree Lorne Michaels. Tony Award® winner Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her, Newsies) will direct and choreograph the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Emmy Award winner and Grammy® nominee Cinco Paul.

Season one of Schmigadoon! parodied iconic Golden Age musicals, as stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The season referenced Brigadoon, Carousel, Music Man, and more.

Season two of was set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, parodying musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more.

The series starred Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, featuring Broadway stars like Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, and Patrick Page.

Bringing comedy to audiences all season, the series opens with William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin’s hilarious, Tony Award®–winning hit, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (October 11–20, 2024). In June—“Omigod You Guys!”—Elle Woods will take the Center by storm in Legally Blonde The Musical (June 6–15, 2025) directed by Matt DiCarlo (The Play That Goes Wrong) with a score by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe and book by Heather Hatch.

“When we launched Broadway Center Stage in 2018, I had no idea it would take us to Broadway and now across the country; and yet, our mission remains the same—to work with Broadway’s greatest artists to create first-class musical productions for D.C. audiences,” said series Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater, Jeffrey Finn. “This year, what a joy it is to produce a season of musical comedies, including Broadway Center Stage’s first-ever new musical. I can’t wait for audiences to come and laugh along with us.”

In a new relationship with Manhattan Theatre Club, the Kennedy Center will present MTC’s Broadway production of Jonathan Spector’s (This Much I Know) play Eureka Day (March 4–22, 2025) in an exclusive engagement. This wildly relevant and bitingly funny play is directed by Tony Award® winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County).

The theater season opens in September with the murder, mayhem, and madness of Clue (September 17–October 6, 2024), followed by some of the world’s greatest magicians mystifying audiences in Champions of Magic (November 19–December 1, 2024). For the holidays, & Juliet (December 17, 2024–January 5, 2025), the Broadway smash that flips the script on Romeo and Juliet to the tune of iconic pop anthems, takes over the Opera House. Meanwhile, three-time Tony® winner and the Olivier Award winner for Best Play, Life of Pi (December 17, 2024–January 5, 2025), brings its epic tale to the Eisenhower Theater. In March, the global blockbuster Riverdance 30—The New Generation (March 4–16, 2025) returns in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Summer 2025 at the Kennedy Center will kick-off with Les Misérables (June 11–July 13, 2025), the international phenomenon that had its pre-Broadway run at the Kennedy Center in 1986. Now it makes its triumphant return to the Opera House following its sold-out run in 2023. Family favorite, Bluey (July 9–20, 2025) will also return—details to be announced.

Chris Grace (NBC’s Superstore) is bringing his tour-de-force performance Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson (July 11–13, 2025), utilizing Johansson’s infamous performance as a Japanese cyborg in Ghost in a Shell, to hilariously explore the bounds of an artist’s identity. And, in celebration of 50 years of the classic role-playing game, Dungeons and Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern (July 22–August 3, 2025), will bring audiences on an interactive quest filled with puzzles and secrets.

The theater season concludes with two riveting Broadway musicals: Parade (August 19–September 7, 2025) winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival, with a sweeping score by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown and powerful book by two-time Tony®, Pulitzer Prize, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry; and, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical classic The Sound of Music (September 9–October 5, 2025), directed by three-time Tony Award®–winner Jack O’Brien, marking the 60th anniversary of the Oscar®–winning film.

THE 2024–2025 KENNEDY CENTER THEATER SEASON

Clue

September 17–October 6, 2024 | Opera House

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave audiences dying of laughter and keep everyone guessing until the final twist.

Recommended for age 12 and up.

Broadway Center Stage: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

October 11–20, 2024 | Eisenhower Theater

Six spellers enter, but only one can be named winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences since its Tony Award®–winning debut. A group of six mid-pubescents (and possibly a few audience members) compete in the title championship, spelling their way through vexing vocabulary while sharing hilarious and poignant personal stories. A riotous ride complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T.

Recommended for age 12 and up.

Champions of Magic

November 19 – December 1, 2024 | Eisenhower Theater

Following a decade touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, the Champions Of Magic team are back with an explosive all-new show featuring thrilling and mind-bending illusions. Fusing their skills in grand-scale magic, a flair for spectacle, and undeniable showmanship, this interactive, high-energy show is sure to entertain the entire family. Combining their signature humor with groundbreaking magic, the world’s only team of illusionists presents a brand-new production unlike anything that has come before.

Recommended for age five and up.

& Juliet

December 17, 2024 – January 5, 2025 | Opera House

Created by the Emmy Award–winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: What would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “…Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century.

Recommended for age 8 and up.

Life of Pi

December 17, 2024 – January 5, 2025 | Eisenhower Theater

Winner of three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, the Broadway and West End sensation Life of Pi is “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal). Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, Life of Pi is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show). After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a 16-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions—a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world-class puppetry, and exquisite stagecraft, Life of Pi creates a breathtaking journey that leaves audiences filled with awe and joy.

Recommended for age 10 and up.

Broadway Center Stage: Schmigadoon!

January 31–February 9, 2025 | Eisenhower Theater

World Premiere based on the Emmy Award–winning show!

Introducing Schmigadoon!, the new musical of the hit Apple TV+ series. New York doctors Josh and Melissa go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life! Featuring hits from the Grammy®–nominated score—including the Emmy–winning “Corn Puddin’”—plus exciting new songs. Schmigadoon! features book, music, and lyrics by Cinco Paul and direction and choreography by Tony Award® winner Christopher Gattelli. Schmigadoon! is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Video.

Recommended for age 12 and up.

Eureka Day

March 4–22, 2025 | Eisenhower Theater

An exclusive engagement direct from Manhattan Theatre Club on Broadway!

Jonathan Spector’s play, directed by Tony Award® winner Anna D. Shapiro, is set in a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is, until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody. Eureka Day has been hailed by the Guardian as an “impeccably polished satire” and an “engrossing and textured show.” Time Out London says, “It’s hysterical, and also relatable.” And New York Stage Review raves, “Eureka Day is not to be ignored,” declaring it “something fresh, refreshing, and new.” The New York Times calls it an “alarming and entertaining new play.”

Recommended for age 14 and up.

Riverdance 30—The New Generation

March 4–16, 2025 | Opera House

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its Grammy Award®–winning fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions. Now the show is embarking on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences worldwide. This spectacular production rejuvenates the original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state-of-the-art lighting, projection, and motion graphics. Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the dancers, musicians, and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

Accessible and appropriate for all ages.

Broadway Center Stage: Legally Blonde The Musical

June 6–15, 2025 | Eisenhower Theater

The fabulous, feminist modern classic! When the effervescent Elle Woods is dumped by her boyfriend, she follows him to Harvard Law School, determined to win him back. But what starts as a plot to regain her relationship turns into much more as Elle realizes her true potential—in law, love, and life. Featuring hit songs such as “So Much Better” and “Bend and Snap,” Legally Blonde, with direction by Matt DiCarlo, is a hilarious, inspirational romp that proves you don’t have to change who you are to achieve your dreams.

Recommended for age 12 and up.

Les Misérables

June 11–July 13, 2025 | Opera House

Since its pre-Broadway run at the Kennedy Center in 1986, Les Misérables has changed the world of musical theater. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption—a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities, and 22 languages, Les Misérables is unquestionably one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Recommended for age 12 and up.

Bluey Returns!

July 9–20, 2025 | Eisenhower Theater

The Heelers, everyone’s favorite family from Bluey, return to the Kennedy Center next summer. More details to come.

Accessible and appropriate for all ages.

July 11–13, 2025 | Family Theater

Chris Grace, Jerry from NBC’s Superstore and “America’s 88th-most beloved Chinese actor” (his own words), celebrates the life of the greatest Asian-American actor of all time: Scarlett Johansson. Inspired by the actress’s infamous starring role in the 2017 Ghost in the Shell, Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson ponders the relationship between art and identity in a uniquely deadpan and intricate way. Exploring both actors’ biographies through stand-up comedy, stage combat, and the songs of Tom Waits, this show reimagines what is and isn’t possible—or appropriate—in the life of an artist.

Recommended for age 12 and up.

Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern

July 22–August 3, 2025 | Eisenhower Theater

Calling all adventurers. Come celebrate the 50th anniversary of the world’s greatest role-playing game in the most epic way imaginable….an interactive adventure live on stage for you and room full of your newest friends! Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the beloved game, but bigger and better than ever. Audiences control the quest as they journey through an ever-changing campaign set in the heart of the Forgotten Realms. Guests are invited to find a new home at the Tavern, where laughter flows like ale and their new best companion is right beside them. Solve puzzles, explore hidden secrets, and conquer in action.

Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, their respective logos, and the dragon ampersand, are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC. ©2024 Wizards of the Coast. All rights reserved.

Recommended for adventurers age 8 to 80.

Parade

August 19–September 7, 2025 | Opera House

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, Parade has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another. Parade is directed by Tony® winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony®, Pulitzer Prize, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony® winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony®-winning legend Harold Prince.

Recommended for age 13 and up.

The Sound of Music

September 9–October 5, 2025 | Opera House

Sixty-five years after its original stage debut, a critically acclaimed North American tour of The Sound of Music will transport the next generation of theatergoers to the hills of Austria. Directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien, the smash-hit musical classic will once again grace stages across the country, captivating audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience, and the power of music. The spirited, romantic, and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award®–winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss,” and “The Sound of Music.” The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Oscar®–winning film, which continues to be the most successful movie musical of all time.

Recommended for age 4 and up.

Shear Madness

Ongoing Performances | Theater Lab

New clues, new laughs, and up-to-the-minute improvisation keep this audience favorite fresh and funny after over 18,000 performances at the Kennedy Center. Shear Madness is different every performance as audiences help catch the killer at this zany comedy that would be madness to miss.