Photos: First Look at ILLINOISE on Broadway

First Look at ILLINOISE on Broadway

Illinoise is now playing at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

By: Apr. 26, 2024
All new photos have been released of the cast of the new Broadway musical Illinoise! Illinoise is now playing at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

Based on the landmark Sufjan Stevens album, Illinoise is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck with a book by Justin Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.

The cast of Illinoise includes Ben Cook, Gaby Diaz, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda, Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, Tasha Viets-VanLear, Yesenia Ayala, Kara Chan,Jeanette Delgado, Carlos Falú, Christine Flores, Jada German, Zack Gonder, Manny Houston, Rachel Lockhart, Brandt Martinez, Dario Natarelli, Tanner Porter, Tyrone Reese, Craig Salstein, Byron Tittle, and Alejandro Vargas.

A company of performers brings the original story to life, set to the entirety of Stevens’ album with new arrangements by composer, pianist, and frequent Stevens collaborator Timo Andres, ranging in style from DIY folk and indie rock to marching band and ambient electronics, performed by a live band and vocalists. 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Illinoise
Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, Tasha Viets-Vanlear

Illinoise
Foreground: Bryon Tittle, Christina Flores, Kara Chan & Ricky Ubeda (kneeling). Background: Tasha Viets-Vanlear, Shara Nova

Illinoise
Company

Illinoise
Company

Illinoise
Foreground: Ricky Ubeda, Ben Cook, Gaby Diaz. Background: Tasha Viets-Vanlear, Shara Nova

Illinoise
Foreground: Ricky Ubeda, Ben Cook. Background: Tasha Viets-Vanlear, Shara Nova

Illinoise
Ben Cook and company

Illinoise
Ricky Ubeda and company

Illinoise
Ricky Ubeda and company

Illinoise
Company




