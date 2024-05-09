MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Exhibit Comes to the Museum of Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Museum of Broadway will host its newest special exhibit, celebrating the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The exhibit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular, invites fans to step into the world of Belle Époque Paris, taking in the musical's costumes and set installations, with unique immersive experiences including sitting on Satine’s luxe chaise lounge and engaging with an interactive heart-themed wall where fans can leave their personal mark on the classic love story.

Guests will also have the chance to dive into the world of the show’s Tony Award®-winning costumes, discovering how they developed from sketches and swatches to their final product.

“We are thrilled to bring the beauty of the international smash-hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical to life at The Museum of Broadway,” said Julie Boardman, Co-Founder of The Museum of Broadway. “We are excited to spotlight the glamour and grandeur of this iconic show just in time to celebrate its 5th anniversary on Broadway, and transport museum-goers into the Spectacular, Spectacular world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular exhibit will open to the public on May 17, 2024 and run through September 8, 2024. Marking the fourth dedicated installation created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, the new exhibit comes on the heels of SIX: The Royal Gallery, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical, and The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld. Entrance to the special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to the Museum of Broadway and for museum members.