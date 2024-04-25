Photos: Ife Olujobi's JORDANS Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater

Jordans will run through May 12, 2024.

By: Apr. 25, 2024
Jordans Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Just last night, the Public Theater celebrated opening night of the world premiere of JORDANS written by Emerging Writers Group alumnus and Creatives Rebuild New York artist-in-residence Ife Olujobi and directed by Obie Award winner Whitney White. The production will run through Sunday, May 12 in the LuEsther Hall.

A bitingly funny, wildly imaginative new play by Ife Olujobi, JORDANS is a piercing exploration of assimilation, racial capitalism, success, and survival. At an overwhelmingly white workplace where appearance is everything, a long-suffering receptionist finds herself in personal, professional, and psychic jeopardy when her ruthless boss hires a hip new employee in an effort to improve the company’s image and “culture.” Suddenly, the two young, Black social climbers are forced together and torn apart by their race, ambition, and otherworldly circumstances. JORDANS is a story of identity mistaken, power subverted, and rage unleashed. Don’t miss this bold new play directed by Obie Award winner Whitney White about the true cost of “diversity” in the workplace.

The cast of JORDANS includes Brontë England-Nelson (Emma and others), Britt Faulkner (Understudy), Quinn M. Johnson (Understudy), Devin Kessler (Understudy), Naomi Lorrain (Jordan), Brian Muller (Fletcher and others), Toby Onwumere (1.Jordan), Matthew Russell (Fletcher and others), Ryan Spahn (Ryan and others), Meg Steedle (Maggie and others), Kai Thomani Tshikosi (Understudy), and Kate Walsh (Hailey).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jordans
Kate Walsh

Jordans
Kate Walsh

Jordans
Brian Muller

Jordans
Brian Muller

Jordans
Toby Onwumere

Jordans
Toby Onwumere

Jordans
Naomi Lorrain

Jordans
Naomi Lorrain

Jordans
Ryan Spahn

Jordans
Ryan Spahn

Jordans
Matthew Russell

Jordans
Matthew Russell

Jordans
Quinn M. Johnson

Jordans
Quinn M. Johnson

Jordans
Britt Faulkner

Jordans
Britt Faulkner

Jordans
Kai Thomani Tshikosi

Jordans
Kai Thomani Tshikosi

Jordans
Whitney White

Jordans
Whitney White

Jordans
Bronte England-Nelson

Jordans
Bronte England-Nelson

Jordans
Meg Steedle

Jordans
Meg Steedle

Jordans
Jerrica D. White

Jordans
Jerrica D. White

Jordans
Matt Saunders

Jordans
Matt Saunders

Jordans
Kelsey Rainwater

Jordans
Kelsey Rainwater

Jordans
Matt Saunders, Whitney White

Jordans
Jerrica D. White, Ife Olujobi, Whitney White

Jordans
Jerrica D. White, Ife Olujobi, Naomi Lorrain, Whitney White

Jordans
Ife Olujobi

Jordans
Ife Olujobi

Jordans
Matthew Russell, Meg Steedle, Bronte England-Nelson, Ryan Spahn, Kate Walsh, Naomi Lorrain, Toby Onwumere, Brian Muller

Jordans
Kai Thomani Tshikosi, Britt Faulkner, Quinn M. Johnson, Matthew Russell, Meg Steedle, Bronte England-Nelson, Ryan Spahn, Kate Walsh, Naomi Lorrain, Toby Onwumere, Brian Muller, Devin Kessler

Jordans
Britt Faulkner, Quinn M. Johnson, Bronte England-Nelson, Ryan Spahn, Meg Steedle, Matthew Russell, Kate Walsh, Whitney White, Ife Olujobi, Naomi Lorrain, Toby Onwumere, Oskar Eustis, Brian Muller, Devin Kessler, Kai Thomani Tshikosi, Jerrica D. White

Jordans
Devin Kessler

Jordans
Devin Kessler

Jordans
Devin Kessler, Heather Alicia Simms, Whitney White

Jordans
Ife Olujobi, Whitney White

Jordans
Ife Olujobi, Whitney White

Jordans
Devin Kessler, Kai Thomani Tshikosi, Britt Faulkner

Jordans
Cat Cohen

Jordans
Cat Cohen

Jordans
Shaunette Renee Wilson

Jordans
Shaunette Renee Wilson

Jordans
Sean Griffin

Jordans
Sean Griffin

Jordans
Lee Kinney, Matt Saunders

Jordans
Lee Kinney, Matt Saunders

Jordans
Anna Crivelli

Jordans
Anna Crivelli

Jordans
Cha See

Jordans
Cha See

Jordans
Cha See, Carly Smith

Jordans
Cha See, Carly Smith

Jordans
Cha See, Margaret Odette

Jordans
Margaret Odette

Jordans
Margaret Odette

Jordans
Jordan E. Cooper

Jordans
Jordan E. Cooper

Jordans
Sara Ramirez, Qween Jean

Jordans
Qween Jean

Jordans
Qween Jean

Jordans
Sara Ramirez

Jordans
Sara Ramirez




Videos