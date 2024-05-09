Review: DRAG ME TO JOANNE'S Provides Lady Gaga-themed Fun at Joanne Trattoria

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joanne Trattoria is a cozy Upper West Side eatery that serves up traditional Italian fare alongside regular entertainment. Every Wednesday at 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm, they have an extra special treat: You can grab a reservation to watch Drag Me to Joanne’s, their regular drag show hosted by Jupiter Genesis.

There’s a good chance if you’re looking up Joanne Trattoria that you’re a Lady Gaga fan. The restaurant is owned by the singer’s parents, and Drag Me to Joanne’s makes full use of the clientele’s Gaga worship. In addition to the upbeat dances set to her music, Jupiter also took a dance break to ask diners trivia questions about the singer.

Jupiter Genesis. Photo credit: Mettie Ostrowski

Jupiter took over the intimate dining area with an exuberance that filled the space. A great dancer who controls the room, Jupiter was a charismatic host who kept patrons happily engaged between being served drinks and food. I want to take a moment to applaud Jupiter’s acrobatic precision. She moved impressively in the intimate space, doing acrobatic splits and jumps between tables with not a lot of room for error. Dancing between tables, servers, and wayward patrons, Jupiter gracefully kept the show moving in the midst of the active restaurant.

Speaking of the restaurant, you can order from the full dinner and drinks menu throughout the performance. It’s a fairly traditional Italian menu, with filling meat and pasta dishes. There’s no minimum for attending the show, so you can choose to go for a full meal or round of drinks, whatever your preference. Be sure to arrive a little early to get your orders in since once the performance starts, it can get loud.

Drag Me To Joanne’s offers a rotating cast of performers. The performance I went to, on Wednesday May 1, featured Drag King Myster E Mel, who won over the crowd with his suave performance to a punk cover of "Bad Romance." The two later did an adorable Elton John / Lady Gaga duet together to close out the evening.

Joanne Trattoria is located on the Upper West Side near the corner of Columbus Avenue and W. 68th Street, walking distance from Lincoln Center, Central Park, and Columbus Circle. It’s well-situated to end your day of touring hot spots around the city, especially if you started your day with the immersive A Gaga Guide to the Lower East Side.

You can look forward to a fun evening with filling dishes and a round of drinks alongside a free drag show (though it’s a good idea to have some singles ready to tip the performers). Drag Me to Joanne’s is a great way to either end your day or start your evening, especially if you’re a Gaga fan.

If you’d like to make a reservation as well as view the full list of performances at Joanne Trattoria, you can visit their website.

To see more from these performers you can follow Jupiter Genesis on Instagram @Jupitergenesis and Myster E Mel Kiki @myster_e_mel

(Header photo featuring Angel Au. Photo credit: Mettie Ostrowski)

