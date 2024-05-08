Olivier-Winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT Is Eying Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last month at the Olivier Awards, Operation Mincemeat took home the big prize for Best New Musical. Now, according to a recent post on the show's website, producers are eying a move to Broadway, but are asking the public to weigh in first...

The message reads:

"Right now, the only place you can see the show is London’s Fortune Theatre. …but the rumors are rife about Broadway. Here is the truth. The Broadway industry is split. Some people, including significant investors and producers say the show is “too British.” We need the American ticket-buying public to weigh in. Please help us by answering our questionnaire."

The year is 1943 and we’re losing the war. Luckily, we’re about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?