HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Makes Its U.S. School Debut at Hoboken High School

NJ Monthly reports Hoboken High School will be the first in the country to stage the Tony Award-winning play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, from May 15-19, 2024.

Hoboken High School was selected to host this prestigious production after an extensive search by the play’s license holders, highlighting the strength of its exceptional theater program.

"Our selection as the first school to stage this play reflects the hard work and dedication of our students and the unique structure of our theater program," said Danielle Miller, director of the production.

Hoboken High’s theater program stands out due to its inclusive approach, involving students from kindergarten through high school.

High school students take on adult roles while middle schoolers are cast in other leading parts. The creation of props and sets involves students from grades six through twelve.

The district's commitment to the arts is further underscored by its employment of three full-time theater educators.