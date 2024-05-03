Photos: Tony-Winner David Rockwell Hosts the Broadway Design Celebration at CIVILIAN

Attendees included Tony Award-winner David Zinn, Clint Ramos, Emilio Sosa, television personality Patrick Pacheco, and BroadwayWorld's own, Richard Ridge.
Broadway's finest designers and artisans met this week for the Broadway Design Celebration at CIVILIAN Hotel.
Hosted by David Rockwell at the CIVILIAN Hotel’s Rosevale Cocktail Room, it was a celebration honoring theater designers and their incredible and awe-inspiring work this past 2023/2024 season.
Attendees included Tony Award-winner David Zinn, Clint Ramos, Emilio Sosa, television personalities Patrick Pacheco and Frank DiLella, and BroadwayWorld's own, Richard Ridge.
See photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt
Emilio Sosa and guest
Leigh Scheps
Branden Torres and Claire Bryant
Patrick Pacheco and guests
Broadway Design Celebration 2024
Clint Ramos, David Rockwell and guest
Michael Riedel and David Rockwell
David Lopez and Claire Bryant
Broadway Design Celebration 2024
Emilio Sosa and Guest
Clint Ramos and guest Alexi Melvin
Kirk Cambridge Del-Pesche and David Rockwell
David Rockwell and Tom Francis
Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung with guests
David Rockwell, Rick Miramontez
Emilio Sosa and David Rockwell
David Rockwell and Tom Francis
Nikiya Mathis and guest
