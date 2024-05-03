Photos: Tony-Winner David Rockwell Hosts the Broadway Design Celebration at CIVILIAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's finest designers and artisans met this week for the Broadway Design Celebration at CIVILIAN Hotel.

Hosted by David Rockwell at the CIVILIAN Hotel’s Rosevale Cocktail Room, it was a celebration honoring theater designers and their incredible and awe-inspiring work this past 2023/2024 season.

Attendees included Tony Award-winner David Zinn, Clint Ramos, Emilio Sosa, television personalities Patrick Pacheco and Frank DiLella, and BroadwayWorld's own, Richard Ridge.

See photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt