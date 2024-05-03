Photos: Tony-Winner David Rockwell Hosts the Broadway Design Celebration at CIVILIAN

By: May. 03, 2024
Broadway's finest designers and artisans met this week for the Broadway Design Celebration at CIVILIAN Hotel.

Hosted by David Rockwell at the CIVILIAN Hotel’s Rosevale Cocktail Room, it was a celebration honoring theater designers and their incredible and awe-inspiring work this past 2023/2024 season.

Attendees included Tony Award-winner David Zinn, Clint Ramos, Emilio Sosa, television personalities Patrick Pacheco and Frank DiLella, and BroadwayWorld's own, Richard Ridge.

See photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt

Emilio Sosa and guest

Leigh Scheps

Branden Torres and Claire Bryant

Richie Ridge

Patrick Pacheco and guests

Broadway Design Celebration 2024

Clint Ramos, David Rockwell and guest

Michael Riedel and David Rockwell

David Lopez and Claire Bryant

Emilio Sosa and Guest

Clint Ramos and guest Alexi Melvin

Kirk Cambridge Del-Pesche and David Rockwell

Frank DiLella and Irene Gandy

Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung with guests

David Rockwell, Rick Miramontez

Tom Francis

Tom Scutt and David Rockwell

Emilio Sosa and David Rockwell

David Zinn and David Rockwell

David Rockwell and Tom Francis

Jen Caprio and Nikiya Mathis

Nikiya Mathis and guest


