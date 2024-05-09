Video: Watch 3 Romeos of & JULIET Cover *NSYNC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







For all of the Max Martin hits included in & Juliet, did you know that so many more didn't make the cut? Watch "Tearin' Up My Heart (Romeos' Version)" featuring three Romeos: Ben Jackson Walker, Makai Hernandez, Daniel J. Maldonado.

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet’ (through May 12, 2024), Austin Scott as 'Shakespeare' (through May 10), Olivier Award-winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.