This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Music Direction, Production Design, and More

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/25/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager 2

TITLE: Company Manager 2 REPORTS TO: General Manager STATUS: Full Time JOB LOCATION: Please note, this role is expected to report onsite for in-person work. ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein, A.C.T.’s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area, activate stories... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Music Director - "Moana Jr."

Position: Raue Center School For The Arts Summer Camp OnStage – Music Director Hours: Will be coordinated with the Director and Choreographer Stipend: $800 Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is excited to begin its summer education camp program and is searching for a highly-organized, dynamic, imaginative, and reliable Music Director for the RCSA production of Moana Jr. An ideal candidate should possess outstanding interpersonal abilities, collaborate effectively with young artis... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager/Production Designer

Amity, a new musical premiering at the New York Theater Festival seeks a Stage Manager and Production Designer. Ideally, one candidate can fill both roles. The production goes into rehearsal May 15th, and runs June 10, 15, and 16 in Manhattan. Production Designers should have experience designing light cues on a non-programmable board. Please send resumes to as.freeman.director@gmail.com with the subject line - BWW - AMITY... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Production Assistant Position at Bryant Park

Title: Production Assistant Location: New York City Starting Rate: $16/hour Bryant Park is one of the busiest public spaces in the world and is host to free summer programming featuring extraordinary arts and culture performances. The Bryant Park Corporation is hiring Production Assistants to facilitate this summer’s programming, which includes the famous Movie Nights and Picnic Performance series in collaboration with partners such as Carnegie Hall, Alvin Ailey, and New York City Opera. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing and Sales Manager, ARTECHOUSE

ARTECHOUSE is an innovative art space dedicated to showcasing experiential and technology-driven exhibitions and cinematic experiences. With locations in major cities around the world, ARTECHOUSE offers visitors one-of-a-kind immersive experiences that push the boundaries of art, science and technology. We’re seeking to hire a dynamic Marketing & Sales Manager to join our NYC location team. In this role you will be responsible for driving revenue growth through strategic marketing and sales i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing and Sales Manager

ARTECHOUSE is an innovative art space dedicated to showcasing experiential and technology-driven exhibitions and cinematic experiences. With locations in major cities around the world, ARTECHOUSE offers visitors one-of-a-kind immersive experiences that push the boundaries of art, science and technology. We’re seeking to hire a dynamic Marketing & Sales Manager to join our NYC location team. In this role you will be responsible for driving revenue growth through strategic marketing and sales i... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Audio Technician – Albany, NY

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking AUDIO TECHNICIANS to be added to our work roster in Albany, New York. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 -Applications will still be received on a rolling-basis after May 10th Below you will find a description of the Scope of Work for Audio Technician. The goal is to set up some basic understanding about your work with Tinc as well as your duties in... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Video Techinicians – Albany, NY

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking VIDEO TECHNICIANS to be added to our work roster in Albany, NY. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 -Applications will still be received on a rolling-basis after May 10th Position Summary: Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following: • Support the installation and maintenance of all audio video components on Tinc jobsites. Responsi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting Technicians – Albany, NY

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking LIGHTING TECHNICIANS to be added to our work roster in Albany, NY. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 -Applications will still be received on a rolling-basis after May 10th General Duties: • Ensure that safety procedures are being upheld across all departments and that our employees and non-employee staff maintain a positive and healthy working env... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Rigger – Albany, NY

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking STAGE RIGGERS to be added to our work roster in Albany, NY. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 -Applications will still be received on a rolling-basis after May 10th Job Requirements: - Experience with rigging practices and terminology - 3+ years of experience in the event industry - Ability to lift/push 65 pounds - Comfort working at heights an... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stagehands – Albany

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking THEATRICAL STAGEHANDS to be added to our work roster in Albany, New York. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 -Applications will still be received on a rolling-basis after May 10th Job Requirements - All candidates should possess stagehand skills and experience working as a stagehand - Move, set up, and test various elements and equipment according ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Crew Supervisor – Albany, NY

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking THEATRICAL STAGE CREW SUPERVISOR to be added to our work roster in Albany, NY. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 -Applications will still be received on a rolling-basis after May 10th General Duties: - Responsible for supervising crew on site, assigning duties as necessary and evaluating progress - Assessing technical needs of the production with ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Associate Project Manager – Albany, NY

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking an Associate Project Manager to be added to our work roster in Albany, New York. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 Duties: This scope of work is intended to outline the general role expectations required to fulfill this position. An attempt to be as thorough as possible has been made, but there may be additional duties required. Supervise and man... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Associate Project Manager

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking an Associate Project Manager to be added to our work roster in Albany, New York. Please Note: -In-person interviews will take place May 7-10, 2024 Duties: This scope of work is intended to outline the general role expectations required to fulfill this position. An attempt to be as thorough as possible has been made, but there may be additional duties required. · Supervise... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: 305 Fitness Los Angeles Dance/Fitness Instructor Auditions

About 305 Fitness We are a vibrant, dynamic dance fitness experience dedicated to providing an electrifying workout to our community. At the heart of our philosophy is the belief that fitness should be fun, inclusive, and empowering. Our unique approach combines high-energy, follow-the-leader dance cardio with strength training and toning exercises, creating an immersive and exhilarating fitness journey for our members. Instructor Overview: We are seeking enthusiastic and passionate indivi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

The Director of Production will oversee the management of the creative teams, OSF Production staff, the design process, and build the implementation, run, and transfer of OSF projects. Reporting to the Artistic Director, this position will provide overall supervision to the Production department and associated stakeholders, including creative team members, scenery, stage operations, props, costumes, wardrobe and hair, lighting, video, and sound. The Director of Production will provide top-level... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Production

Geffen Playhouse seeks a Director of Production to coordinate, supervise, and manage planning, scheduling, budgeting, contracting and execution of all aspects of physical productions including scenery, lights, costumes, props, paint, sound, and projections for 6-8 fully produced season productions in addition to a slate of projects in development and special events. For more information and to apply, please go to https://www.geffenplayhouse.org/jobs/director-of-production/. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

Signature Theatre, a Tony Award®-winning, non-profit professional theatre in Arlington, Virginia is currently seeking a part-time Box Office Associate to join our Box Office Team. Associates cultivate a high standard of guest experience by assisting subscribers and single ticket buyers alike in all things ticket related. The Box Office Associate will report to the Box Office Manager. Essential Duties and Responsibilities - Assist subscribers and single ticket buyers with purchases, exchanges... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Temporary Carpenter & Painter positions available

Syracuse Stage is seeking candidates to fill temporary carpenter and painter positions July-September 2024, with the possibility to continue. Opportunities include: - Overhire Scenic Carpenter - Overhire Scenic Painter Detailed job descriptions are available at: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities Please apply directly from our website at: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities Inquiries may also be sent to: HR@syracusestage.org... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Finish Carpenter

We are seeking a skilled Finish Carpenter to join our team. Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following: • Perform finish and trim carpentry work according to plans and specifications • Participate in all aspects of the conversion process for events including, but not limited to, advanced assembly and disassembly of production elements • Measure, cut, and install various fixtures and millwork for doors, windows, ceiling panels, staircases, decking, furniture, etc. • Erec... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Producing Artistic Director | Mill Mountain Theatre

Job Overview Mill Mountain Theatre (MMT) is a professional regional theatre located in downtown Roanoke, VA that has been producing live theatre continuously since 1964. Mill Mountain Theatre operates on a 1.6M annual operating budget. Mill Mountain Theatre has a full-time staff of 8 and works with many contractors throughout the year. MMT has a strong and engaged Board of Directors that is made up of 21 members. The current Producing Artistic Director will step down by the end of 2024 ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Tinc Productions seeks an outstanding candidate to fill the Finance Manager position, a role which will oversee and manage the company’s day-to-day financial health. The right candidate will have a strong background in accounting and budgeting experience, as well as exceptional written and verbal communication skills. The right candidate will also have self-motivation to work independently and an ability to work with the senior management team of the company. If you are looking to lead a tea... (more)