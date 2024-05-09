Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Will Host & JULIET Sing-Along Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For one night only AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys will join the company of & JULIET onstage on Thursday, May 16 at 7 pm to host a special Sing-Along performance of the hit Broadway musical. At this Sing-Along performance, fans of the show are not just invited to sing along, but encouraged to join the cast, belting out their favorite Max Martin hits, which includes Backstreet Boys songs "I Want It That Way," "Show Me the Meaning," "Everybody," "As Long As You Love Me," and "Shape of My Heart."

To join AJ McLean, the acclaimed Broadway company, and “Everybody” at the Sondheim Theatre, tickets are available now at AndJulietBroadway.com or in-person at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre box office (124 W 43rd St).

The Sing-Along performance is part of a month-long celebration (inspired by NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be May,” also featured in the musical) with several activations and rewards for audiences, including discounts for ticket holders and special & Juliet-themed menus at local restaurants, retailers, and partners. To find out more, visit AndJulietBroadway.com.

The current cast of & Juliet on Broadway includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ three-time Olivier Award winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Oliver Tompsett as ‘Shakespeare,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb. As previously announced, Maya Boyd will take over the title role of ‘Juliet’ on May 14, 2024; the show’s Tony Award-nominated original star Lorna Courtney will play her final performance on May 12, 2024.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations), and Haley Bennett (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& JULIET has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. & Juliet is currently playing an encore production in Australia, and will soon be seen around the globe with upcoming productions in the UK (July 2024), a North American Tour (September 2024) and Germany (October 2024). The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language, and will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

Tickets for & Juliet on Broadway are available by phone and at andjulietbroadway.com (starting at $99.00 including all fees) or at the Sondheim Theatre Box Office (starting at $86.00 including fees). For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select blackout dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $47 per ticket (including all fees). Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket (including all fees), and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability. Running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.