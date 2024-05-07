Photos: Hannah Waddingham Visits & JULIET

The Stephen Sondheim Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Stage and screen star Hannah Waddingham stopped by to see & Juliet and to pose with the cast. Check out photos below.

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. 

The current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet’ (through  May 12, 2024), Austin Scott as 'Shakespeare' (through May 10), Olivier Award-winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Charity Angél Dawson as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel AssettaAndrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil ColganVirgil GadsonNajah HetsbergerMakai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin HwangMegan KaneAlaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. MaldonadoBrittany NicholasAva NobleJasmine RafaelMatt RaffyTiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb

