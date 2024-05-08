Photos: Theatre Breaking Though Barrier's I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Breaking Through Barriers is presenting the Off-Broadway debut of Neil Simon's brilliant 1980 Tony Award-winning play, I Ought To Be In Pictures, directed by Nicholas Viselli. Go inside opening night in the photos below.

The incredible ensemble cast will star Makenzie Morgan Gomez (National Tour: SkippyJon Jones; Snow What?. Regional: Rock of Ages) as Libby, Pamela Sabaugh (TBTB’s Brecht on Brecht) as Steffy and Chris Thorn (Broadway: Death of a Salesman) as Herb.

Herb Tucker, a struggling, middle-aged screenwriter with writer's block, receives an unexpected surprise when his daughter, Libby, whom he abandoned along with the rest of his Brooklyn family 16 years earlier, arrives at his West Hollywood home with aspirations of breaking into the movie business. Libby, who barely remembers her father, not only forces Herb to reexamine the responsibilities of parenthood but also makes him come to terms with his on-again/off-again relationship with his current girlfriend, Steffy.

“Comedy has the glorious power to transcend barriers, and bring us closer together — and nowhere is this more evident than in Neil Simon's timeless, and often overlooked masterwork, 'I Ought To Be In Pictures’. Theater Breaking Through Barriers is deeply honored to be partnering with the Neil Simon Estate to revive this 1980 Tony Award-winning gem, The first NYC revival of this play since that time, and one of Mr. Simon’s personal favorites! During a time rife with division, we believe audiences need a reason to come together, laugh, and celebrate life once again, and we are happy to be here to provide just that." - Nicholas Viselli, Artistic Director of Theater Breaking Through Barriers

Creative team includes Bert Scott (set and lighting design), Eric Nightengale (Sound Design), Samuel Biondolillo and Bert Scott (projection design), Olivia Magaraci (costume design), Paul Birtwistle (props design), with Eric Nightengale and Noah Glaister (production managers), Christine Catti (stage manager) and Julianne Menassian (assistant stage manager), 11th Hour Design (poster art and production artwork design), Andrea Zee, Zee Casting (casting director), and Steve Asher (general manager).

Running through May 25 at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street). Tickets are $75 (plus fees) and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org.

Photo Credit: Mundell Modern Pixels

