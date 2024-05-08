¡VOS! World Premiere & More Set for Two River Theater 2024/2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two River Theater has unveiled its 2024/2025 Season, featuring a stellar lineup of exceptional productions and captivating artists.

The season will commence in September with American Mariachi, a moving comedy full of humor, heart, and joyful live music, directed by James Vásquez (Two River's smash hit Hair), and written by José Cruz González. This is followed by Two River's most popular education program, A Little Shakespeare, with the bewitching tale of The Tempest, adapted and directed by Noelle Marion (Cinderella, Spamalot). The stylish thriller, Dial M for Murder, from Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Scotland Road, Wait Until Dark) and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Jenn Thompson (Abundance, Lost in Yonkers) Will Close out the winter, bringing an exhilarating new take to the tale that inspired a Hitchcock classic.

The season continues in the spring with the world premiere of ¡VOS!, an exhilarating quest for justice, family, and home, written by Christina Pumariega (Joan Dark, Lei Chiede/She Asks), in her playwriting debut. Concluding the 2024/2025 season will be The Price, one of Arthur Miller's (Death of A Salesman, The Crucible) most personal plays, directed by longtime Two River collaborator, Brandon J. Dirden (August Wilson's Radio Golf, Wine in the Wilderness).

“Planning a season is like putting together a great dinner party,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “To curate a beautiful and fulfilling event, one needs to combine fabulous ingredients, a spice of variety, and a diverse and fascinating guest list. Each course should be an entirely new experience, served with love and bound together by true pride in execution. For Two River's 2024/2025 Season, we journey from the joyous founding of an all-female Mariachi band to a poetic enchanted isle to a deft and stylish fresh take on a beloved Hitchcock thriller to a stunning world premiere debut to the towering work of a theatrical giant. It is a meal that aims to nourish the spirit with music, laughter, taut mysteries, and profound questions. It is our great pleasure to invite you – our wonderfully diverse Monmouth County community - to join us for this theatrical feast. For theater is an open table where all are welcome and it is Two River's great joy to bring people together.”

TWO RIVER THEATER 2024/2025 SEASON INCLUDES:

SEPT 28—OCT 20/2024

AMERICAN MARIACHI

By José Cruz González

Directed by James Vásquez

Arrangements by Cynthia Reiles Flores

The Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater

Cousins Lucha and Boli have a plan— start an all-girl mariachi band! So what if it's the 1970s and no one's heard of such a thing? So what if they can't play and have no costumes? So what if their families disapprove? They are on a mission to find some bandmates and make their mariachi dreams come true. Directed by James Vásquez (Two River's smash hit Hair), American Mariachi is a moving comedy full of humor, heart, and joyful live music!

JAN 24 – FEB 1/2025

A LITTLE SHAKESPEARE: THE TEMPEST

By William Shakespeare

Adapted and Directed by Noelle Marion

The Marion Huber Theater

The only thing stronger than Prospero's magical spells might be the power of love and forgiveness. Back for its 12th year, Two River's most popular education program transports you to an enchanted island where anything is possible. A Little Shakespeare presents an abridged version of the Bard's bewitching tale, directed and designed by theater professionals and performed and supported backstage by high school students.

FEB 15 – MARCH 9/2025

DIAL M FOR MURDER

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

From the Original by Frederick Knott

Directed by Jenn Thompson

The Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater

Is there such a thing as the perfect murder? Planning one might be possible, but pulling it off… that's another matter. Having discovered his beautiful — and very wealthy — wife Margot's infidelity, Tony has plotted his revenge. But the execution of her execution might not go according to design. Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Scotland Road, Wait Until Dark) brings an exhilarating new eye to the stylish thriller that inspired a Hitchcock classic.

APRIL 5 – 27/2025

World Premiere ¡VOS! By Christina Pumariega

The Marion Huber Theater

Annie returns to her estranged birthplace of Buenos Aires to undergo IVF treatments from the famed Dr. Cossi. But her motherhood journey brings to light the lives of two women lost to the Dirty War decades ago. Past and present intertwine as four women hunt down their destiny. A World Premiere debut by a powerful new voice, ¡VOS! is an exhilarating quest for justice, family, and home.

JUNE 7 - 29/2025

THE PRICE

By Arthur Miller

Directed by Brandon J. Dirden

The Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater

Siblings duel in one of Arthur Miller's (Death of A Salesman, The Crucible) most personal plays. Estranged brothers Vince and Walter must clear out the remnants of their gilded upbringing before their childhood home is torn down. As they negotiate the value of their past, they must reckon with the true cost of a more hopeful future. Brandon J. Dirden (August Wilson's Radio Golf, Wine in the Wilderness) directs this towering story of how we measure the burden of memory.

TICKET INFORMATION

Subscriptions to the 2024/2025 season are now available! Two River Theater is currently offering both 3-play and 4-play packages. Renewing subscribers are encouraged to complete their renewals before June 30th in order to keep their seats. Visit https://tworivertheater.org/season-subscriptions/ or call 732.345.1400 to purchase subscription tickets. Single tickets for America Mariachi will go on sale this summer. A Little Shakespeare: The Tempest is not part of the subscription series.

