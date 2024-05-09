Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 9, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Photos: Inside ILLINOISE's Gala Performance Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
Illinoise is now a four-time Tony nominated musical, and while it officially opened last month, the production waited until last night to celebrate at the St. James Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Video: Inside the ILLINOISE Opening Gala Celebration
by Joey Mervis
Illinoise is now a four-time Tony nominated musical, and while it officially opened last month, the production waited until last night to celebrate at the St. James Theatre. Go inside the celebration!

Video: How Eden Espinosa's 9 Years with LEMPICKA Led to a Tony Nomination
by Joey Mervis
Eden Espinosa, who made her Broadway debut twenty years ago in BKLYN and spent the last nine years of her career developing the character of Tamara de Lempicka, is at last a Tony nominee. Learn more about her journey here!

Vote for the Best of Broadway in the Theater Fans' Choice Awards
Voting continues through June 2 for BroadwayWorld's Theater Fans' Choice Awards! Cast your vote now! 

North West, Heather Headley, and Lebo M. Join The Cast of THE LION KING at The Hollywood Bowl
by Stephi Wild
North West will make her Hollywood Bowl debut, alongside Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Broadway star Heather Headley and Grammy Award winner, Tony Award nominee and the voice and spirit of The Lion King, Lebo M. in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.. (more...)

Disney And Make-A-Wish Partner To Make Teen's Broadway Dream Come True
by A.A. Cristi
Wishes are what the good folks at Disney do best and this week they made the Broadway dreams of one lucky teen come true. Gabby Bubrick, an 18-year-old battling cancer, got her wish of appearing in a Broadway show courtesy of the House of Mouse and Make-A-Wish.. (more...)

Jeremy Jordan-Led BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Filmed in London to Stream
by Stephi Wild
Bonnie & Clyde the Musical: Filmed Live will be available to stream online on demand from 9 am ET (2pm GMT) on Monday 24 June 2024. Learn more about how to stream the musical here!. (more...

Olivier-Winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT Is Eying Broadway
by Rialto Chatter
Just last month at the Olivier Awards, Operation Mincemeat took home the big prize for Best New Musical. Now, according to a recent post on the show's website, producers are eying a move to Broadway, but are asking the public to weigh in first.... (more...)

Patti LuPone Reveals She Auditioned for Cinderella for the Original INTO THE WOODS
by Sidney Paterra
In a recent interview with Ben Rimalower for the Broadway Podcast Network's Giants in the Sky: How Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods, special guest Patti LuPone revealed that she was almost in the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods.. (more...)

THE MUSIC MAN National Tour Will Launch January 2026
by Joshua Wright
BroadwayWorld has learned that a production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man will tour across the United States beginning January 2026. The new production will be produced by Big League Productions.. (more...

Tony Awards Will Be Simulcast Event in Damrosch Park
by Chloe Rabinowitz
American Express will be hosting “Broadway Fanfare,” a Tony Awards simulcast event in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Learn more!. (more...)

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda Discuss the Impact of THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN
by Josh Sharpe
Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father Luis Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss Luis' new book, Relentless. See their appearance here.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel is one of the world’s most iconic musicians, having received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States' top cultural awards, in December 2013. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for “Movin' Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. 

Other birthdays on this date include:

Candice Bergen
Justin Vivian Bond
Glenda Jackson
Rosario Dawson 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

