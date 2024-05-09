Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 9, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Photos: Inside ILLINOISE's Gala Performance Curtain Call

by Bruce Glikas

Illinoise is now a four-time Tony nominated musical, and while it officially opened last month, the production waited until last night to celebrate at the St. James Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Video: Inside the ILLINOISE Opening Gala Celebration

by Joey Mervis

Illinoise is now a four-time Tony nominated musical, and while it officially opened last month, the production waited until last night to celebrate at the St. James Theatre. Go inside the celebration!

Video: How Eden Espinosa's 9 Years with LEMPICKA Led to a Tony Nomination

by Joey Mervis

Eden Espinosa, who made her Broadway debut twenty years ago in BKLYN and spent the last nine years of her career developing the character of Tamara de Lempicka, is at last a Tony nominee. Learn more about her journey here!

Vote for the Best of Broadway in the Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Voting continues through June 2 for BroadwayWorld's Theater Fans' Choice Awards! Cast your vote now!

North West, Heather Headley, and Lebo M. Join The Cast of THE LION KING at The Hollywood Bowl

by Stephi Wild

North West will make her Hollywood Bowl debut, alongside Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Broadway star Heather Headley and Grammy Award winner, Tony Award nominee and the voice and spirit of The Lion King, Lebo M. in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.. (more...)

Disney And Make-A-Wish Partner To Make Teen's Broadway Dream Come True

by A.A. Cristi

Wishes are what the good folks at Disney do best and this week they made the Broadway dreams of one lucky teen come true. Gabby Bubrick, an 18-year-old battling cancer, got her wish of appearing in a Broadway show courtesy of the House of Mouse and Make-A-Wish.. (more...)

Jeremy Jordan-Led BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Filmed in London to Stream

by Stephi Wild

Bonnie & Clyde the Musical: Filmed Live will be available to stream online on demand from 9 am ET (2pm GMT) on Monday 24 June 2024. Learn more about how to stream the musical here!. (more...)

Olivier-Winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT Is Eying Broadway

by Rialto Chatter

Just last month at the Olivier Awards, Operation Mincemeat took home the big prize for Best New Musical. Now, according to a recent post on the show's website, producers are eying a move to Broadway, but are asking the public to weigh in first.... (more...)

Patti LuPone Reveals She Auditioned for Cinderella for the Original INTO THE WOODS

by Sidney Paterra

In a recent interview with Ben Rimalower for the Broadway Podcast Network's Giants in the Sky: How Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods, special guest Patti LuPone revealed that she was almost in the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods.. (more...)

THE MUSIC MAN National Tour Will Launch January 2026

by Joshua Wright

BroadwayWorld has learned that a production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man will tour across the United States beginning January 2026. The new production will be produced by Big League Productions.. (more...)

Tony Awards Will Be Simulcast Event in Damrosch Park

by Chloe Rabinowitz

American Express will be hosting “Broadway Fanfare,” a Tony Awards simulcast event in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Learn more!. (more...)

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda Discuss the Impact of THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN

by Josh Sharpe

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father Luis Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss Luis' new book, Relentless. See their appearance here.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel is one of the world’s most iconic musicians, having received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States' top cultural awards, in December 2013. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for “Movin' Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Candice Bergen

Justin Vivian Bond

Glenda Jackson

Rosario Dawson

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!