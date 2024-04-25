Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of UNCLE VANYA on Broadway

Uncle Vanya is running on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.
|
The Lincoln Center Theater production of Anton Chekhov’s UNCLE VANYA, with a new version by Heidi Schreck and directed by Lila Neugebauer, just celebrated its opening night at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast, creative team, and VIP guests below!
UNCLE VANYA features Steve Carell, William Jackson Harper, Jonathan Hadary, Jayne Houdyshell, Spencer Donovan Jones, Mia Katigbak, Alfred Molina, Alison Pill, and Anika Noni Rose. The production has sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake. Charles M. Turner III is the stage manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jonathan Hadary and Spencer Donovan
Spencer Donovan
Lila Neugebauer and Heidi Schreck
Lila Neugebauer and Heidi Schreck
Allison Pill
Allison Pill
William Jackson Harper
William Jackson Harper
William Jackson Harper and Alfred Molina
Stephen Conrad Moore, Michael Bryan French, Marceline Hugot, Robert Stanton and Brenda Meaney
John Gallagher Jr, Alysha Umphress and Brandon Uranowitz
Lap Chi Chu and Rebecca Wisocky
Ann Russo and Anthony Russo
Glen Ballard and Laura Giulia
Glen Ballard and Laura Giulia
Mitzi Akaha and John Gallagher Jr
Stellene Volandes and Patrick Vaill
Stellene Volandes and Patrick Vaill
Brandon Uranowitz and Alysha Umphress
Brandon Uranowitz and Alysha Umphress
Laurence Fishburne and Kara Young
Lileana Blain-Cruz and Britt Berke
The Dressers/Costume Dept of "Uncle Vanya"
