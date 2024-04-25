Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of UNCLE VANYA on Broadway

Uncle Vanya is running on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

By: Apr. 25, 2024
The Lincoln Center Theater production of Anton Chekhov’s UNCLE VANYA, with a new version by Heidi Schreck and directed by Lila Neugebauer, just celebrated its opening night at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast, creative team, and VIP guests below!
 
UNCLE VANYA features Steve Carell, William Jackson Harper, Jonathan Hadary, Jayne Houdyshell, Spencer Donovan Jones, Mia Katigbak, Alfred Molina, Alison Pill, and Anika Noni Rose. The production has sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake. Charles M. Turner III is the stage manager. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

