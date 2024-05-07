Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A special event was held recently for press to meet the Chita Rivera Awards nominees. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The Chita Rivera Awards will be held Monday, May 20, 2024 at NYU Skirball Center. Check out the full list of nominees here!

Nominees in attendance included Justin Peck (Illinoise), Lorin Latarro (The Who’s Tommy / The Heart of Rock and Roll)), Ricky Ubeda (Illinoise), Camille A. Brown (Hell’s Kitchen), Rick and Jeff Kuperman (The Outsiders), Antoine Boissereau (Water for Elephants), Ben Cook (Illinoise), Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll (Water for Elephants), Gaby Diaz (Illinoise), Avery Wilson (The Wiz), Julia Cheng (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Byron Tittle (Illinoise), Tilly Evan-Krueger (The Outsiders), Chloe Davis (Hell’s Kitchen), Rachel Lockhart (Illinoise), Phillip Johnson Richardson (The Wiz), and many more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy