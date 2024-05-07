Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

The Chita Rivera Awards will be held Monday, May 20, 2024 at NYU Skirball Center.

By: May. 07, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A special event was held recently for press to meet the Chita Rivera Awards nominees. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The Chita Rivera Awards will be held Monday, May 20, 2024 at NYU Skirball Center. Check out the full list of nominees here!

Nominees in attendance included Justin Peck (Illinoise), Lorin Latarro (The Who’s Tommy / The Heart of Rock and Roll)), Ricky Ubeda (Illinoise), Camille A. Brown (Hell’s Kitchen), Rick and Jeff Kuperman (The Outsiders), Antoine Boissereau (Water for Elephants), Ben Cook (Illinoise), Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll (Water for Elephants), Gaby Diaz (Illinoise), Avery Wilson (The Wiz), Julia Cheng (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Byron Tittle (Illinoise), Tilly Evan-Krueger (The Outsiders), Chloe Davis (Hell’s Kitchen), Rachel Lockhart (Illinoise), Phillip Johnson Richardson (The Wiz), and many more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Chloe Davis

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Chloe Davis

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lisa Mordente

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Joe Lanteri and Lisa Mordente

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Joe Lanteri, Sandy Duncan and Lisa Mordente

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Don Correia and Sandy Duncan

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Sandy Duncan

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Sandy Duncan

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Michael Olaribigbe

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Michael Olaribigbe

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Camille A. Brown

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Camille A. Brown

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Tilly Evans-Krueger

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Tilly Evans-Krueger

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Julian Ramos

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Julian Ramos

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Corinne Munsch

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Corinne Munsch

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Loren Lester

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Ensemble Members from The Cast of Illinoise that includes- Brandt Martinez, Craig Salstein, Gaby Diaz, Rachel Lockhart, Christine Flores, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda, Zack Gander, Jada German, Dario Natarelli, Ben Cook and Byron Tittle

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Rachel Lockhart

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Rachel Lockhart

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Gaby Diaz

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Gaby Diaz

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Ben Cook

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Ben Cook

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Byron Tittle

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Byron Tittle

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Ricky Ubeda

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Ricky Ubeda

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Jesse Robb

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Jesse Robb

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lorin Latarro

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lorin Latarro

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Chloe Davis, Raechelle Manalo, Sarah Parker and Reid Clarke

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Gabi Campo

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Gabi Campo

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Ayla Ciccone-Burton

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Ayla Ciccone-Burton

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Sarah Parker, Chloe Davis, Camille A. Brown, Reid Clarke and Raechelle Manalo

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Antoine Boissereau

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Antoine Boissereau

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
David Peterson, Mary Recine and Steven Melendez

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
David Peterson and Steven Melendez

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Ensemble Members from The Cast of The Outsiders that includes - Milena J. Comeau, Jordan Chin, SarahGrace Mariani, RJ Higton, Melody Rose, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger and Victor Carrillo Tracey

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Joe Lanteri and Michael Demby Cain

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Joe Lanteri

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Michael Demby Cain

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Taylor Marie Daniel

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Taylor Marie Daniel

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Nicholas Jelmoni and Alexandra Gaelle Royer

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Nicholas Jelmoni and Alexandra Gaelle Royer

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Jesse Robb, Antoine Boissereau, Nicholas Jelmoni and Rachel Boyd

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Antoine Boissereau and Jesse Robb

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Ensemble Members from The Cast of Cabaret that includes- Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, Julian Ramos, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Corinne Munsch, Gabi Campo and Loren Lester

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
From the ensemble Cast of The Heart of Rock and Roll that includes- Jennifer Noble, Mike Baerga, Michael Olarigibge, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel and TyNia Rene Brandon

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Joe Lanteri and Jesse Robb

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Joe Lanteri

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lisa Mordente

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Joe Lanteri

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Sandy Duncan and Joe Lanteri

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Sandy Duncan

Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards
Lee Roy Reams


Vote Sponsor


Videos