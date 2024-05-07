Photos: Meet the Nominees For the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

The Chita Rivera Awards will be held Monday, May 20, 2024 at NYU Skirball Center.
A special event was held recently for press to meet the Chita Rivera Awards nominees. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
The Chita Rivera Awards will be held Monday, May 20, 2024 at NYU Skirball Center. Check out the full list of nominees here!
Nominees in attendance included Justin Peck (Illinoise), Lorin Latarro (The Who’s Tommy / The Heart of Rock and Roll)), Ricky Ubeda (Illinoise), Camille A. Brown (Hell’s Kitchen), Rick and Jeff Kuperman (The Outsiders), Antoine Boissereau (Water for Elephants), Ben Cook (Illinoise), Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll (Water for Elephants), Gaby Diaz (Illinoise), Avery Wilson (The Wiz), Julia Cheng (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Byron Tittle (Illinoise), Tilly Evan-Krueger (The Outsiders), Chloe Davis (Hell’s Kitchen), Rachel Lockhart (Illinoise), Phillip Johnson Richardson (The Wiz), and many more.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Joe Lanteri, Sandy Duncan and Lisa Mordente
Don Correia and Sandy Duncan
Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown
Corinne Munsch
Corinne Munsch
Ensemble Members from The Cast of Illinoise that includes- Brandt Martinez, Craig Salstein, Gaby Diaz, Rachel Lockhart, Christine Flores, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda, Zack Gander, Jada German, Dario Natarelli, Ben Cook and Byron Tittle
Chloe Davis, Raechelle Manalo, Sarah Parker and Reid Clarke
Sarah Parker, Chloe Davis, Camille A. Brown, Reid Clarke and Raechelle Manalo
Antoine Boissereau
Antoine Boissereau
David Peterson, Mary Recine and Steven Melendez
David Peterson and Steven Melendez
Ensemble Members from The Cast of The Outsiders that includes - Milena J. Comeau, Jordan Chin, SarahGrace Mariani, RJ Higton, Melody Rose, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger and Victor Carrillo Tracey
Joe Lanteri and Michael Demby Cain
Michael Demby Cain
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman
Nicholas Jelmoni and Alexandra Gaelle Royer
Nicholas Jelmoni and Alexandra Gaelle Royer
Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Jesse Robb, Antoine Boissereau, Nicholas Jelmoni and Rachel Boyd
Antoine Boissereau and Jesse Robb
Ensemble Members from The Cast of Cabaret that includes- Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, Julian Ramos, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Corinne Munsch, Gabi Campo and Loren Lester
From the ensemble Cast of The Heart of Rock and Roll that includes- Jennifer Noble, Mike Baerga, Michael Olarigibge, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel and TyNia Rene Brandon
