Photos: Meet the 2024 Creative Tony Nominees

Stereophonic and Hell's Kitchen received the most 2024 Tony nominations.
Earlier this week, the nominations were announced for the 77th Annual Tony Awards, with Hell's Kitchen and Sterephonic leading the pack with 13 nominations each. Check out a full breakdown of this year's noms and find out how the nominees reacted to the news.
The nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York yesterday to meet the press for the first time and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the 2024 creative nominees below and photos of the acting nominees here.
Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will return to host The 777th Annual Tony Awards for the third time, from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 on CBS.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance
M. L. Dogg and Cody Spencer
Dr.Jason Kindt
Camille A. Brown
