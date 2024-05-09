THE OUTSIDERS, ILLINOISE & More to Host Performances Benefitting The Entertainment Community Fund

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Outsiders, Patriots, Illinoise, An Enemy of the People and The Who’s Tommy will all host performances with blocks of tickets dedicated to supporting The Entertainment Community Fund as part of their Benefit Performance program, Producer’s Picks.



Producer's Picks tickets are donated by the producers of each show, so ticket buyers’ entire purchase goes to support the Entertainment Community Fund's programs and services. As the industry continues to recover post-pandemic, Broadway shows are generously demonstrating their commitment to the Fund and giving back to the performing arts community with these Producer’s Picks shows.



Entertainment Community Fund President and CEO Joe Benincasa said “Producer’s Picks performances offer a way for theater goers to come together to enjoy a memorable night while giving back to those who bring the arts to life. We’re grateful to these shows—all of which have received Tony nominations—whose ticket donations make this program possible and to the audiences who join us for these meaningful performances.”



For more information on upcoming performances and to purchase tickets supporting the Entertainment Community Fund, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/performances-and-events.

At Producer’s Picks performances, cast members generously deliver a Curtain Call Speech to let audiences know how their support impacts the Fund. Watch recent Curtain Call Speeches from 2024 Tony Nominees Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez at Merrily We Roll Along; Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess at Harmony; and Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (with a nod to 2024 Tony Nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer) at Spamalot.





The current Producer’s Picks schedule is as follows:



The Outsiders: Wednesday, May 15 at 8 pm ET

Patriots: Wednesday, May 22 at 7 pm ET

Illinoise: Thursday, May 23 at 8 pm ET

An Enemy of the People: Wednesday, May 29 at 8 pm ET

The Who’s Tommy: Thursday, July 11 at 7 pm ET

