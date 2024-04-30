Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/28/24 - THE WIZ, CABARET & More Top the List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/28/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

PATRIOTS opened at the Barrymore on 4/22. THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL opened at the Jones on 4/22. MARY JANE opened at the Friedman on 4/23. ILLINOISE opened at the St. James on 4/24. UNCLE VANYA opened at the Beaumont on 4/24. MOTHER PLAY opened at the Hayes on 4/25. THE GREAT GATSBY opened at the Broadway on 4/25. KIMBERLY AKIMBO closed on 4/28. CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB cancelled one performance (Weds. 4/24 mat.). WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used. ILLINOISE’s first week of performances on Broadway included 8 heavily comped press performances.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (7.5%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (7.2%), THE NOTEBOOK (6.2%), CHICAGO (6.1%), THE WHO'S TOMMY (4.1%), MJ THE MUSICAL (3.6%), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (3.1%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (2.8%), WICKED (2.6%), THE GREAT GATSBY (2.5%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (2.3%), HELL'S KITCHEN (1.8%), ALADDIN (1.5%), PATRIOTS (0.7%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (0.6%), THE LION KING (0.3%), UNCLE VANYA (0.3%), MOTHER PLAY (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SUFFS (-15.6%), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (-12.2%), SIX (-8.4%), STEREOPHONIC (-3.6%), LEMPICKA (-3.5%), MARY JANE (-1.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.4%), APPROPRIATE (-1.3%), HAMILTON (-0.9%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.9%), THE WIZ (-0.5%), & JULIET (-0.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.3%), AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 307,754 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,553,464. The average ticket price was $122.02.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.89%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 8.38% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $122.02 is up $6.18 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,196,518

WICKED: $1,926,859

HAMILTON: $1,847,152

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $1,701,828

THE WIZ: $1,611,118





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

LEMPICKA ($288,102), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL ($371,485), MARY JANE ($431,817), MOTHER PLAY ($496,924), PATRIOTS ($513,607)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $878,611

HELL'S KITCHEN: $513,804

STEREOPHONIC: $205,424

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $151,133

PATRIOTS: $137,765





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

UNCLE VANYA ($-99,442), SIX ($-81,087), LEMPICKA ($-66,483), HAMILTON ($-50,511), WICKED ($-39,273)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $227.06

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $189.50

HAMILTON: $177.20

THE LION KING: $172.01

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: $160.33





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

LEMPICKA ($48.14), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL ($63.39), PATRIOTS ($66.68), THE GREAT GATSBY ($88.55), MARY JANE ($89.05)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: 102.6%

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: 100.1%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: 100%

WICKED: 99.7%

HELL'S KITCHEN: 99.5%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (68.4%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (68.8%), LEMPICKA (71.5%), CHICAGO (75.9%), SUFFS (77.8%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HELL'S KITCHEN: 1614

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: 1069

PATRIOTS: 1014

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 971

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: 667





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SUFFS (-1214), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (-1050), UNCLE VANYA (-1011), SIX (-690), LEMPICKA (-293)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

Play Broadway Games