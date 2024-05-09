Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum

The original Japanese cast will perform this spectacular production for a strictly limited London season.
Studio Ghibli’s SPIRITED AWAY, created by legendary animator and director Hayao Miyazaki, has been re-imagined for the stage by Toho Theatrical Department and Olivier and Tony Award-winning director John Caird (Les Misérables).
Following a sell-out tour of Japan in 2022, the original Japanese cast will perform this spectacular production for a strictly limited London season. Check out photos from opening night at the London Coliseum below!
Plus, check out all new production photos here!
The production will be presented in the original Japanese, with English captions. Miyazaki’s masterpiece is brought beautifully to life with a live orchestra playing the magnificent film score by Joe Hisaishi arranged by Brad Haak (Mary Poppins), dazzling set design by Jon Bausor (Bat Out of Hell), wildly imaginative puppets designed by Toby Olié (Pinocchio: National Theatre), choreography by Shigehiro Ide (NODA MAP Series), and lavish costumes by Sachiko Nakahara.
The original Japanese Stage Production of SPIRITED AWAY is based on the Oscar-winning animated feature film by Hayao Miyazaki, adapted by John Caird, co-adapted by Maoko Imai and featuring the original score by Joe Hisaishi.
Read the reviews for Spirited Away here!
Photo Credit: Craig Sugden
Curtain Call
Curtain Call
Romi Park
Kanna Hashimoto, Mone Kamichiraishi, Hiroya Suatsuoka
Kanna Hashimoto, Mone Kamichiraishi
Kanna Hashimoto, Mone Kamichiraishi, John Caird, Maoko Imai
Mone Kamichiraishi
Marina Tsuki
Kanna Hashimoto
Mathew Horne, Celina Bassili
Amber Lebon
Anne Karice and guest
Iain Gillie, Haruka Ogi
Kedar Williams-Stiring
Christopher Biggins, Neil Sinclair
Sir Trevor Nunn
Dame Arlene Phillips
Bernadine Evaristo
Anais Gallagher
Callum Scott Howells
Emma Barnett
Alistair Petrie, Brodie Petrie
Shaparak Khorsandi
Robert Lindsay, Sydney Laura Stevenson
James Acaster
Phil Wang
Hiroyasu Matsuoka, Ian Gillie
Dame Zandra Rhodes
Victoria Clay
Videos