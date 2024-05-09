Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum

The original Japanese cast will perform this spectacular production for a strictly limited London season.

By: May. 09, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Studio Ghibli’s SPIRITED AWAY, created by legendary animator and director Hayao Miyazaki, has been re-imagined for the stage by Toho Theatrical Department and Olivier and Tony Award-winning director John Caird (Les Misérables).

Following a sell-out tour of Japan in 2022, the original Japanese cast will perform this spectacular production for a strictly limited London season. Check out photos from opening night at the London Coliseum below!

Plus, check out all new production photos here!

The production will be presented in the original Japanese, with English captions. Miyazaki’s masterpiece is brought beautifully to life with a live orchestra playing the magnificent film score by Joe Hisaishi arranged by Brad Haak (Mary Poppins), dazzling set design by Jon Bausor (Bat Out of Hell), wildly imaginative puppets designed by Toby Olié (Pinocchio: National Theatre), choreography by Shigehiro Ide (NODA MAP Series), and lavish costumes by Sachiko Nakahara.

The original Japanese Stage Production of SPIRITED AWAY is based on the Oscar-winning animated feature film by Hayao Miyazaki, adapted by John Caird, co-adapted by Maoko Imai and featuring the original score by Joe Hisaishi.

Read the reviews for Spirited Away here!

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Curtain Call

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Curtain Call

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Romi Park

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Kanna Hashimoto, Mone Kamichiraishi, Hiroya Suatsuoka

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Kanna Hashimoto, Mone Kamichiraishi

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Kanna Hashimoto, Mone Kamichiraishi, John Caird, Maoko Imai

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Mone Kamichiraishi

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Marina Tsuki

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Kanna Hashimoto

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Matt Lucas

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Mathew Horne, Celina Bassili

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Emily Watson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Amber Lebon

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Anne Karice and guest

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Iain Gillie, Haruka Ogi

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Kedar Williams-Stiring

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Christopher Biggins, Neil Sinclair

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Mei Mac

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Sir Trevor Nunn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Graham Norton

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Dame Arlene Phillips

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Bernadine Evaristo

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Anais Gallagher

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Callum Scott Howells

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Emma Barnett

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Vanessa Feltz

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Alistair Petrie, Brodie Petrie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Shaparak Khorsandi

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Robert Lindsay, Sydney Laura Stevenson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
James Acaster

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Phil Wang

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Matthew Baynton

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Natasha McElhone

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Rosie Jones

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Cassidy Janson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Iain Glen

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Hiroyasu Matsuoka, Ian Gillie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Dame Zandra Rhodes

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Alison Steadman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum
Victoria Clay



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos