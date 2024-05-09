Photos: Original Majestic Theater Signage Is Back

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Just over a year ago, the Majestic Theatre said goodbye to its longest tenant- The Phantom of the Opera. The musical concluded its unprecedented Broadway run after 35-years and 13,981 performances.

When the phantom took over 44th Street, some changes were made to the theatre's facade, including iconic black bricks surrounding its entrance and an all-black paint job for the vertcal signage. Now the Majestic signage has been restored to its former color and you can check out photos below!

The next Broadway show to play the Majestic Theatre has not yet been announced.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski