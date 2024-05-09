Film Adaptation of Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS is in the Works

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A film adaptation of Peter Morgan's play, Patriots is in the works, Deadline reports. The source reports that Morgan will take a break from his work on The Crown to focus on the Patriots film.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Netflix was named a producer of Patriots, and it is believed that this deal also included the forthcoming film adaptation

Read the original story on Deadline.

Patriots arrived on Broadway just last month after its 12-week run in London's West End. Read the Broadway reviews for Patriots here.

About Patriots

Patriots had a record-breaking run at London’s Almeida Theatre where it was the fastest-selling new play in the theatre’s history, and a sold out 12-week run in the West End at the Noël Coward Theatre.

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin (Keen). But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky’s reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.

Tony and Emmy Award nominee Michael Stuhlbarg returns to Broadway for the first time in almost 20 years to star as Boris Berezovsky. Original London cast member Will Keen makes his Broadway debut, recreating his Olivier Award-winning performance as Vladimir Putin. Original London cast member Luke Thallon also makes his Broadway debut as Russian oligarch and politician Roman Abramovich.