Photos: Great-Granddaughter of Ida B. Wells Visits SUFFS on Broadway

Ms. Duster visited with the cast after the performance, including with actress Nikki M. James who portrays Ida B. Wells in the show.

By: Apr. 26, 2024
This past week, Michelle Duster, the great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells attended a performance of Suffs at The Music Box Theatre. Ms. Duster visited with the cast after the performance, including with actress Nikki M. James who portrays Ida B. Wells in the show.
 
See photos below !
 
Suffs explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

Suffs
Michelle Duster and members of the company

Suffs
Michelle Duster and Nikki M. James

Suffs
Michelle Duster and Nikki M. James

Suffs
Michelle Duster and the company

Suffs
Shaina Taub, Michelle Duster and Nikki M. James

Suffs
Tsilala Brock, Michelle Duster and Nikki M. James



