Photos: Great-Granddaughter of Ida B. Wells Visits SUFFS on Broadway

Ms. Duster visited with the cast after the performance, including with actress Nikki M. James who portrays Ida B. Wells in the show.
|
This past week, Michelle Duster, the great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells attended a performance of Suffs at The Music Box Theatre. Ms. Duster visited with the cast after the performance, including with actress Nikki M. James who portrays Ida B. Wells in the show.
See photos below !
Suffs explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.
Photo credit: Jenny Anderson
Michelle Duster and members of the company
Michelle Duster and Nikki M. James
Michelle Duster and Nikki M. James
Michelle Duster and the company
Shaina Taub, Michelle Duster and Nikki M. James
Tsilala Brock, Michelle Duster and Nikki M. James
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos