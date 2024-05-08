Interview: Cabaret Singer Gloria Bangiola Stars in BUZZER at Court Square Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cabaret singer Gloria Bangiola is trying her hand at something new this week – starting a production company. SALTED LEMON’s premiere production, the equity-approved Buzzer by Tracey Scott Wilson, will open at Court Square Theater in Queens on May 10th for a two week limited engagement.

Salted Lemon “aims to produce work that originates from a personal trigger, focusing on social issues and what binds us as human beings in our needs, desires, aspirations, and mistakes. The beauty is in the flaw.”

We spoke to Bangiola about the upcoming show, how cabaret informs her acting, and what’s coming up next for her in the world of cabaret.

Can you tell me a bit about your upcoming show?

Absolutely! Buzzer is a wonderful play by Tracey Scott Wilson, a playwright and screenwriter who might be best known for writing the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect starring Jennifer Hudson. Buzzer is about Jackson, a young, successful black attorney who’s determined to build a life in his childhood neighborhood with his white girlfriend Suzy, a public school teacher. But soon after they move in, the couple takes in Jackson’s best friend fresh out of rehab, Don, also white. The trio confront the simmering racial and sexual tensions both in the neighborhood and their own home, until it all ultimately boils over.

In order to make this whole thing happen, Langston, Vincent, and I started a production company called Salted Lemon, because the three of us first bonded over our love of salted desserts. We are currently running a crowdfunding campaign through seed&spark to fund the project. To support us and help bring the show to life, readers can donate at our seed&spark campaign.

What made you decide to branch out and start this production company?

Honestly it was the play. It always comes down to the writing. Tracey Scott Wilson’s Buzzer is one of the most brilliant modern plays I’ve read in a long time. And it is rarely performed, which seems insane to me.

In particular, Suzy is a dream role of mine because just like her, I’ve taught in New York City public schools. Before I became an actor, I taught music in Bronx elementary schools for two years and then ran an after-school program for four years in Washington Heights. It was the first time in my life I was the minority— the only white teacher in a school of mostly black and brown children and teachers. After my first week, one of my colleagues advised me that I needed to yell at the students or they wouldn’t respect me, a comment that definitely reflected my being a short blonde woman. I didn’t know whether or not to take that advice. In a way, she was right. The kids took advantage of me because they thought there would be no consequences — normal kid behavior. Yet I was also keenly aware that if I yelled at them, it would carry a different weight than when other teachers yelled. It would feel more dangerous to them. Because it is more dangerous.

Buzzer captures the hilarious, tragic, and above all cringe-inducing relief in the same way that advice turned my stomach.

I’d been waiting for the right moment to tell this story — then last November I met Langston Reese and Vincent Van der Velde at a OneonOne workshop. Getting to know their talent had my wheels started turning. And six months later, we are mounting this production!

How do you feel about the overlap between cabaret and general acting? Do you feel like one informs the other, for you?

My acting has improved so much because of cabaret . After all, cabaret is a sort of lightly scripted improvisation with the audience— or at least my favorite cabarets are that way. I like to have conversations with my audiences and respond directly to them in the show. And that aspect of cabaret has made me way more confident on stage and a much better listener as an actor. Every time I perform, it feels live and new- and that really is all thanks to cabaret!

On the other hand, one of the most exciting differences between cabaret and theater is the size of the team. Both of my cabarets were the work of only three people – myself, the fantastic musical director John Fischer, and the brilliant director Scott Robertson. Buzzer is a much larger team with fellow actors/producers Langston and Vincent sharing the managerial load, plus our whole creative team, including our incredible director Toni Kwadzogah, or stage manager/production designer/jack-of-all-trades Aryn Geier, light/sound designer Michael Comp, and fight/intimacy coordinator Melanie Liebetrau. I just love how collaborative this project has been. The “can do” attitude I needed to make my cabarets happen has been invaluable, and it has been enhanced so much by all the hard work and creativity of all these awesome people.

How did you discover the script for the play you’re mounting?

My partner Justin Geldzaher shared it with me a few years ago. He has worked with Tracey Scott Wilson over the years. He read Buzzer and immediately knew it was something I’d respond to. He was right! I read the play, fell in love, and have been looking for an opportunity to perform it ever since. And this year, I saw the opportunity with Vincent and Langston and pounced!

What’s coming up next for you, in cabaret or otherwise?

Another cabaret of course! This time with an amazing vocal trio G.A.L., which I formed with Avery Nusbaum and LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne after we met last summer competing at Mama’s Next Big Act (a fun time that I cannot recommend more!). They kicked my butt – Avery was a finalist and LaRaisha actually won the competition – and we’ve been friends ever since. We are just beginning to work on this, but we know it’s going to be a great time.

And honestly, other than that, I’m just enjoying the warm weather. I’m excited to soak up summer in New York — maybe I’ll even take a nap at some point!

Salted Lemon’s equity showcase production of Buzzer is directed by Toni Kwadzogah and stars Langston Reese, Vincent Van der Velde, and Gloria Bangiola. It will have an eight-show run at the Court Square Theater from Friday May 10th to Saturday May 18th at 7:30 pm, with an additional 2 pm matinee on Sunday May 12th. The theater is conveniently located at 44-02 23rd St Queens, NY 11101, right off the E/F/G/7 Court Square subway stop. For tickets, visit: https://buzzer.brownpapertickets.com

