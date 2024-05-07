Photos: Sting and the Cast of MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Take Opening Night Bows at New York City Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sting and the cast of Message in a Bottle took their opening night bows at New York City Center last night. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive photos below!

The music of Sting returns to NYC with Message In A Bottle, a new dance-theater show, set to 27 of his most beloved songs.

Choreographed by Kate Prince with new music arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, Message in a Bottle tells an uplifting tale of humanity and hope, interwoven with favorites like “Desert Rose,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” and more.

Message in a Bottle runs through May 12, 2024.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas