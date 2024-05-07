Photos: Sting and the Cast of MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Take Opening Night Bows at New York City Center

Message in a Bottle runs through May 12, 2024.

By: May. 07, 2024
Sting and the cast of Message in a Bottle took their opening night bows at New York City Center last night. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive photos below!

The music of Sting returns to NYC with Message In A Bottle, a new dance-theater show, set to 27 of his most beloved songs.

Choreographed by Kate Prince with new music arrangements by Alex LacamoireMessage in a Bottle tells an uplifting tale of humanity and hope, interwoven with favorites like “Desert Rose,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” and more.

Message in a Bottle runs through May 12, 2024.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Deavion Brown, Natasha Gooden and Lukas McFarlane

The Cast of "Message in a Bottle" at New York City Center

Composer Sting and Director/Choreographer Kate Prince

Composer Sting and Director/Choreographer Kate Prince

New York City Center Creative Advisor Jeanine Tesori, Composer Sting and Director/Choreographer Kate Prince

Composer Sting and Director/Choreographer Kate Prince

Associate Choreographer/Dancer Lukas McFarlane, Dancer Natasha Gooden, Composer Sting, Director/Choreographer Kate Prince and New York City Center Creative Advisor Jeanine Tesori

Associate Choreographer/Dancer Lukas McFarlane, Dancer Natasha Gooden, Composer Sting and Director/Choreographer Kate Prince

Associate Choreographer/Dancer Lukas McFarlane, Director/Choreographer Kate Prince, Dancer Natasha Gooden and Composer Sting

New York City Center Creative Advisor Jeanine Tesori, Associate Choreographer/Dancer Lukas McFarlane, Director/Choreographer Kate Prince, Dancer Natasha Gooden and Composer Sting

Associate Choreographer/Dancer Lukas McFarlane and Dancer Natasha Gooden

Director/Choreographer Kate Prince and Producer/Tour Manager Florent Trioux

Lukas McFarlane

Deavion Brown

Natasha Gooden, Lukas McFarlane, Deavion Brown and The Cast of "Message in a Bottle"

Lukas McFarlane

Natasha Gooden

Gavin Vincent and Daniella May

Serena McCall

Serena McCall

Serena McCall

Lara Renaud



