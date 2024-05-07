Photos: Sting and the Cast of MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Take Opening Night Bows at New York City Center

Message in a Bottle runs through May 12, 2024.
|
Sting and the cast of Message in a Bottle took their opening night bows at New York City Center last night. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive photos below!
The music of Sting returns to NYC with Message In A Bottle, a new dance-theater show, set to 27 of his most beloved songs.
Choreographed by Kate Prince with new music arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, Message in a Bottle tells an uplifting tale of humanity and hope, interwoven with favorites like “Desert Rose,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” and more.
Message in a Bottle runs through May 12, 2024.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Deavion Brown, Natasha Gooden and Lukas McFarlane
The Cast of "Message in a Bottle" at New York City Center
Composer Sting and Director/Choreographer Kate Prince
Composer Sting and Director/Choreographer Kate Prince
New York City Center Creative Advisor Jeanine Tesori, Composer Sting and Director/Choreographer Kate Prince
Composer Sting and Director/Choreographer Kate Prince
Associate Choreographer/Dancer Lukas McFarlane, Dancer Natasha Gooden, Composer Sting, Director/Choreographer Kate Prince and New York City Center Creative Advisor Jeanine Tesori
Associate Choreographer/Dancer Lukas McFarlane, Dancer Natasha Gooden, Composer Sting and Director/Choreographer Kate Prince
Associate Choreographer/Dancer Lukas McFarlane, Director/Choreographer Kate Prince, Dancer Natasha Gooden and Composer Sting
New York City Center Creative Advisor Jeanine Tesori, Associate Choreographer/Dancer Lukas McFarlane, Director/Choreographer Kate Prince, Dancer Natasha Gooden and Composer Sting
Associate Choreographer/Dancer Lukas McFarlane and Dancer Natasha Gooden
Director/Choreographer Kate Prince and Producer/Tour Manager Florent Trioux
Lukas McFarlane
Natasha Gooden, Lukas McFarlane, Deavion Brown and The Cast of "Message in a Bottle"
Lukas McFarlane
Natasha Gooden
Gavin Vincent and Daniella May
Serena McCall
Serena McCall
Serena McCall
Lara Renaud
